Louisville, KY

This Germantown restaurant is closing after one and a half years in business

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Another Louisville restaurant is closing its doors.

"It’s an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," a Facebook post read. "The ride ended much too soon, but it was an honor to serve the great Germantown community during this time. Opening during a pandemic presented a few obstacles....okay, a lot of obstacles, but when a site like Germantown Social becomes available, you only hope to figure it out. The location is a true gem and we’ll be rooting for whatever comes next."

The restaurant originally opened in summer 2021 in Germantown in the former Couvillion space. Germantown Social served snacks, salads, tacos, burgers, sandwiches and entrees like salmon, steak frites, shrimp & grits and pasta.

The news follows a flurry of recent restaurant closures, including Union 15, Red Bud Dining Room and Chubby Ray's.

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

