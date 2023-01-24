ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

By Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger
  • Coolidge has won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her work on the hit HBO series 'The White Lotus'
  • The actress can be seen opposite Jennifer Lopez this Friday in 'Shotgun Wedding'

CAMBRIDGE – Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe has named Norwell native and "The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge as the group’s 2023 Woman of the Year.

The troupe’s leaders made the announcement Tuesday, saying Coolidge was chosen because of her “truly unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment.”

Coolidge will be honored with a parade through Cambridge on Feb. 4, followed by a celebratory roast where she will be awarded her pudding pot.

Coolidge, 61, is enjoying a career resurgence after playing wealthy socialite Tanya McQuoid for two seasons in the hit HBO series "The White Lotus." She won an Emmy Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe and is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award. The SAG awards ceremony will be held Feb. 26 and shown live on Netflix.

'The White Lotus':More honors for Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, has handed out a woman of the year award since 1951. Last year's recipient was Jennifer Garner, and previous honorees include Elizabeth Taylor, Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway.

Coolidge, an Emerson College alum, is well known for her role as "Stifler's mom" in the teen sex comedy "American Pie." She has appeared in the films “Legally Blonde,” “Best in Show,” “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” “Like a Boss," the Oscar-nominated "Promising Young Woman" and the TV sitcom “2 Broke Girls.” She also provided the voice of Mary Meh in “The Emoji Movie.”

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of ‘Legally Blonde.’ Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding,” said Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin. “We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot onstage.”

Coolidge plays mother-in-law-to-be to Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” which will stream on Prime Video on Jan. 27. She can also be seen on Netflix in the Ryan Murphy series “The Watcher” and the horror-comedy “We Have a Ghost,” which is due out Feb. 24 on the streamer. She’ll also reprise her role as Reese Witherspoon’s BFF, Paulette, in “Legally Blonde 3.”

Coolidge attended Norwell High School and delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2002, telling graduates: "When something you want more than anything else in life doesn't happen, remember that something more amazing might be waiting."

Jennifer's joy:Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge wins a Golden Globe for 'White Lotus'

Man & Woman of the Year producer Sarah Mann said honoring Coolidge is "an absolute dream."

"We know our Pudding Pot will look phenomenal alongside her new Golden Globe, and we swear we won’t whisk her away to a palazzo in Palermo!” Mann said, referring to an ill-fated decision from "The White Lotus."

Hasty Pudding Theatricals named Bob Odenkirk, the shady lawyer from "Better Call Saul," as its 2023 Man of the Year last Thursday.

