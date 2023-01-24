ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Celebrate the 140th anniversary of West Monroe with these events

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0850ja_0kPXggDn00

Several major events are coming to the City of West Monroe in 2023.

A spring festival on the river and a fall celebration to commemorate the city's 140th birthday were two key events announced at a press conference in Alley Park on Monday.

The Ouachita RiverFest, a day-long celebration highlighting the Ouachita River, will be held Saturday, May 13 in downtown West Monroe. The festival will include live musical entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a children's area presented by Building Future Pediatric Therapy and a rubber duck drop into the Ouachita River.

"With partnership with the Downtown Revitalization Group, we're announcing our new signature festival called Ouachita RiverFest," West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. "It's a celebration of our greatest natural asset − which is the Ouachita River as well as everything that goes on with downtown and our rich history and culture that we have here, so we're excited about that event."

It will also include the Ouachita RiverFest Big Bass Classic presented by The Honey Hole. The fishing tournament will launch from Lazarre Park. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront area which is currently under development.

A celebration to commemorate the city's founding in 1893 will be held in the fall. Mitchell said the city currently working on a huge event to be held in the fall, with a tentative date to be announced soon but events will be held all throughout the year.

"The communities of Cottonport or Trenton existed before then but West Monroe as we know it today was formed in 1883, so if you do the math this is West Monroe's 140th birthday this year," Mitchell said. "We're excited to be able to celebrate that. We're going to have a year-long celebration."

Activities include an art call for original pieces to be showcased in West Monroe City Hall, a poster contest for elementary students and an essay contest for middle school and high school students. Residents are also encouraged to submit stories and historic photographs of West Monroe to wm140@westmonroela.gov.

For information about OuachitaRiverFest, visit ouachitariverfest.com or email info@ouachitariverfest.com for information on entertainment or vendors. Sponsorship inquiries should be directed to mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

