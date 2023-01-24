20 Photos Of 2023's Oscar-Nominated Actors Today Vs. When They First Started Out

Related
Oscars 2023: Some Think ‘The Fabelmans’ Paul Dano Deserved a Nomination More Than Michelle Williams
Paul Dano isn't an Oscar nominee, despite his acclaimed performance in 'The Fabelmans.' Some fans think he was more deserving than his co-star, Michelle Williams.
Here's Entirely Too Much Information About The 2023 Academy Award Best Picture Nominees
Everything (the Best Picture nominees) Everywhere (in this post) All at Once (when you click on this post and read it).
Here's How The 2023 Oscar Nominees Reacted To Their Nominations
Stephanie Hsu was on a flight when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced...and the Wi-Fi cut out.
Here Are 34 Brand-New TV Series Coming Out In 2023
With Tom Holland's new series, The Crowded Room, Elizabeth Olsen playing a murderer in Love and Death, great music in Daisy Jones & the Six, and crying for days because of The Last of Us...we're staying fed this year, folks.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
16 Celebrity Graves That Are Honestly Just Very Interesting To Look At
Merv Griffin, who created iconic game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, has a grave featuring the line, "I will NOT be right back after this message."
Salma Hayek poses in fishnet dress with Channing Tatum at ‘Magic Mike’ premiere
Salma Hayek brought her magic to the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premiere in Miami Wednesday. The 56-year-old Oscar winner hit the red carpet alongside co-star Channing Tatum in an ensemble that screamed South Beach: a see-through black fishnet gown layered atop a black bra and underwear. The Mexican-American actress’ mesh dress was covered with colorful embroidered flowers, vines and pea pods, and she accessorized with a green Bottega Veneta Cassette bag and gold Larroude platforms. Hayek slicked her hair back into a sleek high ponytail and rocked jet-black eyeliner and a rosy lip. It’s no surprise the star’s always dressed to the nines; her...
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
Ed Sheeran Made His Manager Carry Around A Picture Of The Weasley Twins For A Year, And 14 Other Secrets Celebs' Teams Revealed
In her tell-all book, Kris Jenner's former nanny claimed the momager "was grooming her children for their current celebrity status their entire lives."
15 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Bella Ramsey That You Probably Didn't Know, But Definitely Should
Bella wants to watch The Last of Us alone in her bedroom with the lights off because she's "not very good at crying around other people."
10 Times Nepo Babies Tried To Defend Being A Nepo Baby But Just Came Across Super Out-Of-Touch
"Too easy." —Ben Stiller
Channing Tatum Admits Having ‘No Chill’ When It Comes to Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz
Rumor had it that 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were dating, but neither confirmed it at first.
Benedict Cumberbatch Reportedly Eyed to Play Music Legend in Upcoming Movie
An exciting new rumor for movie buffs and music fans came out this weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch may be playing Pete Seeger in a movie going into production soon. Film critic Jeff Sneider first shared the news on The Hot Mic podcast on Thursday, but it remains unconfirmed. Still, Sneider and podcast host John Rocha agreed that there were plenty of reasons this story might be reliable.
