BuzzFeed

20 Photos Of 2023's Oscar-Nominated Actors Today Vs. When They First Started Out

By Kayla Yandoli
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9AXO_0kPXgThE00

Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced their 2023 Oscar nominees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7CWt_0kPXgThE00
NBC

From Best Actor nominees like Austin Butler and Best Supporting Actress nominees like Angela Bassett , the nominations seem pretty darn valid and check out based on their mind-blowing performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfdAb_0kPXgThE00
Marvel / Disney

This incredible list got me thinking about the hella talented acting nominees and how far they've come since they first started in the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqqpN_0kPXgThE00
NBC

So, here are the 2023 Oscar-nominated actors in the beginning of their careers vs. today and the roles they're nominated for:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4wxB_0kPXgThE00
BuzzFeed

Cate Blanchett is nominated for her role as Lydia Tár in Tár .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztjeo_0kPXgThE00

In the past, Cate Blanchett was nominated for Elizabeth, The Aviator (which she won), Notes on a Scandal, I'm Not There, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Blue Jasmine (which she won), and Carol .

Focus Features / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Cate Blanchett looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the mid-'90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nM1EJ_0kPXgThE00
Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

And here's what Cate Blanchett looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mTyR_0kPXgThE00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in the mid-'90s vs. 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ykcz_0kPXgThE00
Patrick Riviere / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh is nominated for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz2Xh_0kPXgThE00

This is Michelle Yeoh's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Michelle Yeoh looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the mid-'80s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3BQ9_0kPXgThE00
Century Pacific / Courtesy of Everett Collection

And here's what Michelle Yeoh looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jdy4d_0kPXgThE00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in the mid-'80s vs. 2023:

Century Pacific / Courtesy Everett Collection, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ana de Armas is nominated for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vYhs_0kPXgThE00

This is Ana de Armas' first Oscar nomination.

Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Ana de Armas looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the mid-'00s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKMm4_0kPXgThE00
Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

And here's what Ana de Armas looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALvcD_0kPXgThE00
Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Ana de Armas in the mid-'00s vs. 2023:

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images, Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Michelle Williams is nominated for her role as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman in The Fabelmans .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gouBg_0kPXgThE00

In the past, Michelle Williams was nominated for Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea .

Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Michelle Williams looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the mid-'90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GroNA_0kPXgThE00
Warner Bros. / Getty Images

And here's what Michelle Williams looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGnr0_0kPXgThE00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Michelle Williams in the mid-'90s vs. 2023:

Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough is nominated for her role as Leslie Rowlands in To Leslie .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiDtg_0kPXgThE00

This is Andrea Riseborough's first Oscar nomination.

Momentum Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Andrea Riseborough looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the late '00s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4Jd6_0kPXgThE00
Danny Martindale / Getty Images

And here's what Andrea Riseborough looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3AFP_0kPXgThE00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage / Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough in the late '00s vs. 2023:

Danny Martindale / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CSCQ_0kPXgThE00
BuzzFeed

Brendan Fraser is nominated for his role as Charlie in The Whale .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvVx9_0kPXgThE00

This is Brendan Fraser's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Brendan Fraser looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the early '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HMj3_0kPXgThE00
Mikel Roberts / Getty Images

And here's what Brendan Fraser looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVRFn_0kPXgThE00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser in the early '90s vs. 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qN1f7_0kPXgThE00
Mikel Roberts / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Austin Butler is nominated for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otTR7_0kPXgThE00

This is Austin Butler's first Oscar nomination.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Austin Butler looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the late '00s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfzVF_0kPXgThE00
Anna Webber / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Austin Butler looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWbGN_0kPXgThE00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Austin Butler in the late '00s vs. 2023:

Anna Webber / WireImage / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Colin Farrell was nominated for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znwLD_0kPXgThE00

This is Colin Farrell's first Oscar nomination.

Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Colin Farrell looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the late '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wC8wG_0kPXgThE00
Ben Curtis - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here's what Colin Farrell looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfV7E_0kPXgThE00
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Colin Farrell in the '90s vs. 2023:

Ben Curtis - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Paul Mescal is nominated for his role as Calum Paterson in Aftersun .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pimdZ_0kPXgThE00

This is Paul Mescal's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Paul Mescal looked like in the beginning of his acting career in 2020:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlgjC_0kPXgThE00
Erik Voake / Getty Images for Hulu

And here's what Paul Mescal looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ai50_0kPXgThE00
David M. Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Paul Mescal in 2020 vs. 2023:

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Hulu, David M. Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Bill Nighy is nominated for his role as Mr. Rodney Williams in Living .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCrq5_0kPXgThE00

This is Bill Nighy's first Oscar nomination.

Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Bill Nighy looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the '80s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxYGE_0kPXgThE00
NBC / Courtesy of Everett Collection

And here's what Bill Nighy looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4d16_0kPXgThE00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for BAFTA

Bill Nighy in the '80s vs. 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmWH2_0kPXgThE00
NBC / Courtesy of Everett Collection, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for BAFTA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0fwn_0kPXgThE00
BuzzFeed

Angela Bassett is nominated for her role as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fr7lA_0kPXgThE00

In the past, Angela Bassett was nominated for What's Love Got to Do with It .

Marvel / Disney / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Angela Bassett looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the early '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjkOS_0kPXgThE00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's what Angela Bassett looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMRYE_0kPXgThE00
Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Angela Bassett in the early '90s vs. 2023:

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Hong Chau is nominated for her role as Liz in The Whale .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFIgD_0kPXgThE00

This is Hong Chau's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Hong Chau looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the early 2010s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqTod_0kPXgThE00
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

And here's what Hong Chau looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGjCk_0kPXgThE00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Hong Chau in the early 2010s vs. 2023:

Jason Kempin / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FWbX_0kPXgThE00

This is Jamie Lee Curtis's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Jamie Lee Curtis looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the late '70s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCjTt_0kPXgThE00
Paul Harris / Getty Images

And here's what Jamie Lee Curtis looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W12wI_0kPXgThE00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis in the late '70s vs. 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdBtC_0kPXgThE00
Paul Harris / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kerry Condon is nominated for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8ZTA_0kPXgThE00

This is Kerry Condon's first Oscar nomination.

Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Kerry Condon looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the early '00s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgQmd_0kPXgThE00
Steve Finn / Getty Images

And here's what Kerry Condon looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHjTx_0kPXgThE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Kerry Condon in the early '00s vs. 2023:

Steve Finn / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu is nominated for her role as Joy Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ERKM_0kPXgThE00

This is Stephanie Hsu's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Stephanie Hsu looked like in the beginning of her acting career in the 2010s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygSE2_0kPXgThE00
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

And here's what Stephanie Hsu looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8hYl_0kPXgThE00
Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu in the 2010s vs. 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MyQm_0kPXgThE00
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqEa8_0kPXgThE00
BuzzFeed

Ke Huy Quan is nominated for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uba8g_0kPXgThE00

This is Ke Huy Quan's first Oscar nomination.

A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Ke Huy Quan looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the mid-'80s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Cl5e_0kPXgThE00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's what Ke Huy Quan looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVWnb_0kPXgThE00
Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan in the mid-'80s vs. 2023:

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for his role as James Aucoin in Causeway .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IK9UM_0kPXgThE00

This is Brian Tyree Henry's first Oscar nomination.

Apple TV+ / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Brian Tyree Henry looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the mid-2010s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQ4qt_0kPXgThE00
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

And here's what Brian Tyree Henry looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6SPl_0kPXgThE00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry in the mid-2010s vs. 2023:

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Barry Keoghan is nominated for his role as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0Emc_0kPXgThE00

This is Barry Keoghan's first Oscar nomination.

Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Barry Keoghan looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the early 2010s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE7w4_0kPXgThE00
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images

And here's what Barry Keoghan looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlaVL_0kPXgThE00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Barry Keoghan in the early 2010s vs. 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LugtK_0kPXgThE00
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Judd Hirsch is nominated for his role as Boris Schildkraut in The Fabelmans .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04t029_0kPXgThE00

In the past, Judd Hirsch was nominated for Ordinary People .

Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Judd Hirsch looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the '70s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uxeln_0kPXgThE00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here's what Judd Hirsch looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQZxR_0kPXgThE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Judd Hirsch in the '70s vs. 2023:

Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And finally: Brendan Gleeson is nominated for his role as Colm Doherty in The Banshees of Inisherin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGeFo_0kPXgThE00

This is Brendan Gleeson's first Oscar nomination.

Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here's what Brendan Gleeson looked like in the beginning of his acting career in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXQ4v_0kPXgThE00
Paramount Pictures

And here's what Brendan Gleeson looks like in 2023:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtkRp_0kPXgThE00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

Brendan Gleeson in the '90s vs. 2023:

Paramount Pictures, Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

You can check out the entire 2023 Oscar nominees list here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DLgh_0kPXgThE00
ABC

Comments / 0

