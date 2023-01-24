Vanderbilt football announced Tuesday that three transfers had signed and would join the team for spring practice. In addition to Stanford edge defender Aeneas DiCosmo, who announced his commitment in December, the Commodores also landed Stanford defensive lineman Jacob Katona and Michigan State linebacker Carson Casteel.

The three will join Vanderbilt for spring practice along with three early-enrolling freshmen: running back Sedrick Alexander and linebackers Ethan Crisp and Jailen Ruth.

Katona, a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder, spent two seasons with the Cardinal but did not appear in a game. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, he was not rated as a recruit out of high school.

Casteel, 6-2 and 222 pounds from Florence, Alabama, redshirted his first season with the Spartans and appeared in eight games on special teams in 2022. He did not record a statistic.

DiCosmo, 6-2 and 251 pounds from Montclair, New Jersey, spent four seasons with Stanford, appearing in 28 games. He made 28 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The window for players to enter the transfer portal has closed until the conclusion of spring practice, even though those currently in the portal can choose a new school at any time. The portal will reopen from May 1-15, giving Vanderbilt another chance to add players.

Monday was the last day Vanderbilt students could add or drop classes, meaning any future transfer commitments would not be able to enroll until the summer.

MAILBAG Answering your early Vanderbilt baseball questions as injuries pile up on Jerry Stackhouse

ROSTER EXITS Vanderbilt football transfer tracker 2022: Here's who has entered the portal

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football gains three transfers from Stanford, Michigan State