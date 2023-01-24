Read full article on original website
San Diego Union-Tribune
Sam Ryder maintains Farmers Insurance Open lead, but two PGA Tour stars are breathing down his neck
Jon Rahm moves within two shots of leader; Tony Finau shoots 8-under 64, which is one off the Torrey Pines South Course record
Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand
Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night
Myhighplains.com
Purdy goes from ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to brink of Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy’s rookie season in the NFL will end on the...
