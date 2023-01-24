Read full article on original website
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
‘Entitled’ Woman Blasted After Expecting Boyfriend to Buy Her Plane Ticket for European Vacation
Reddit has sided with a man who refused to pay for his new girlfriend's last-minute flight to Europe — a trip the man began planning months before he and the woman even started dating. "I booked a 2-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging....
McDonald’s Customer Accidentally Receives Bag Full of Cash Along With McMuffin: WATCH
A McDonald's customer was shocked when he received a bag full of cash alongside the breakfast McMuffin sandwich he had ordered. In a viral TikTok, Josiah Vargas claims he was handed a bag stuffed with roughly $5,000 cash at the McDonald's drive thru. "I just went to McDonald’s and they...
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure
Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums
A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more. On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP,...
What Would Texas Look Like If We Took It Around the World?
When looking at a flat map of Earth, something many people don’t take into consideration is how disproportionate many of the countries end up. The maps we go off of are designed from a spherical map being made flat, leading to distortion and wonky proportions. This means that the size of the countries you are viewing on a map often don’t equate to the size they actually are on Earth. Especially the closer they are to the north and south poles.
Reddit Believes Man Who ‘Ignored’ Wife During Birthday Dinner Might Have ‘Neurological Issues’
A woman claims her birthday dinner was a disaster after her husband "ignored" her. However, some on Reddit believe the man might be experiencing neurological issues. Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained that for the past two months, her husband usually "sits and stares" absently during their conversations.
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Kenny Roger’s Mind Blowing Abandoned 8.5 Million Dollar Mansion
Kenny Rogers passed away in early 2020 at the age of 81. Rogers certainly lived like a King of Country Music in this jaw-dropping 8.5 million dollar mega-mansion. Want to take a look?. The mansion was built in 1990 near Atlanta, Georgia, Kenny Rogers called this 15,000-square-foot place home until...
[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo
Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
Rick Ross Is Afraid Teslas Will Automatically Drive Him to Police
Rick Ross owns just about every car you can think of but chances are slim he will be pushing a new Tesla anytime soon. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Rozay shared his thoughts on the popular autonomous rides on his Instagram Story. "I won't say I'll never have a smart car,...
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement
2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records
After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
