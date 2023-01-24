This is not the first time I have written about this and it might not be the last. As we get older we often blame any memory issues on that…we are simply getting older. That may be partly true but there are other factors, one of which would be we simply have a lot on our minds. Where did we leave the car keys, what did I do with my phone, what did I promise to pick up at the food store? We often laugh at ourselves over these routine lapses or just as likely have to endure the teasing of others. Make no mistake about it, this is not to be confused with the serious medical problems that many face as they get older.

