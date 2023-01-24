Read full article on original website
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Reddit Believes Man Who ‘Ignored’ Wife During Birthday Dinner Might Have ‘Neurological Issues’
A woman claims her birthday dinner was a disaster after her husband "ignored" her. However, some on Reddit believe the man might be experiencing neurological issues. Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained that for the past two months, her husband usually "sits and stares" absently during their conversations.
This NJ Bakery’s Miley Cyrus Inspired Cakes Prove Valentine’s Day Is For The Girls
Everyone is going totally nuts on Facebook over this Miley Cyrus-themed Valentine’s dessert. I am always a sucker for a cute themed pastry and this South Jersey bakery is doing just that. Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, NJ declared that this Valentine’s Day is specifically for the girls.
Do You Have Trouble Remembering Things…Including Names?
This is not the first time I have written about this and it might not be the last. As we get older we often blame any memory issues on that…we are simply getting older. That may be partly true but there are other factors, one of which would be we simply have a lot on our minds. Where did we leave the car keys, what did I do with my phone, what did I promise to pick up at the food store? We often laugh at ourselves over these routine lapses or just as likely have to endure the teasing of others. Make no mistake about it, this is not to be confused with the serious medical problems that many face as they get older.
25 Delicious New Jersey Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Triple D, or 'Diners, Drive-In's and Dives' starring Guy Fieri has been a fixture on The Food Network since 2007. DDD has had an amazing 36 seasons and an astonishing 419 episodes. What makes Guy so popular?. I think it's his ability to relate to just about everybody. Whether you...
History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be
It's the colorful little candy that doesn't melt in your hands. A New Jersey-based candy that many throughout the country love and feel very passionate about. M&M's has been with us since 1941, but the candy itself has gone through some changes between now and then. For example, did you know that only three of the six main colors have gone unchanged since M&M's were first produced?
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records
After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
