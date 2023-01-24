ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in 'Succession' Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Do You Have Trouble Remembering Things…Including Names?

This is not the first time I have written about this and it might not be the last. As we get older we often blame any memory issues on that…we are simply getting older. That may be partly true but there are other factors, one of which would be we simply have a lot on our minds. Where did we leave the car keys, what did I do with my phone, what did I promise to pick up at the food store? We often laugh at ourselves over these routine lapses or just as likely have to endure the teasing of others. Make no mistake about it, this is not to be confused with the serious medical problems that many face as they get older.
History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be

It's the colorful little candy that doesn't melt in your hands. A New Jersey-based candy that many throughout the country love and feel very passionate about. M&M's has been with us since 1941, but the candy itself has gone through some changes between now and then. For example, did you know that only three of the six main colors have gone unchanged since M&M's were first produced?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Blackpink's Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records

After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

