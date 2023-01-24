ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bust Yields Heroin, Cocaine, Crack From Anne Arundel Dealer: Police

A 25-year-old man is facing drug distribution charges after police seized heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and more, authorities in Anne Arundel County said. A search warrant executed at a home on the 8300 block of Telegraph Road in Odenton turned up approximately 114g of heroin/fentanyl, approximately 31g of cocaine, approximately 21g of crack cocaine, 70 suboxone packs, and 39 Adderall pills 2 a.m. Jan. 27, county police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
WUSA9

Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
BRANDYWINE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Property Destruction: 23-3609. On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Ulta Beauty Theft Suspect Wanted For Stealing Fragrances

UPDATE -Thank you for all the tips and information. The suspect has been identified. PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on Jan. 22, 2023. Investigation revealed...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
Bay Net

Free Legal Expungement Clinics at St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC (WMS) and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announce free legal services to support expungement of certain criminal records at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free legal help...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy