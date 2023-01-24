Read full article on original website
CCSO Officer, US Marshals Locate And Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. – On January 23, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit, along with the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, located Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD, who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month. On December 25, the...
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information On Wheel Theft Spree In Charles County
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road. A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in...
Bust Yields Heroin, Cocaine, Crack From Anne Arundel Dealer: Police
A 25-year-old man is facing drug distribution charges after police seized heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and more, authorities in Anne Arundel County said. A search warrant executed at a home on the 8300 block of Telegraph Road in Odenton turned up approximately 114g of heroin/fentanyl, approximately 31g of cocaine, approximately 21g of crack cocaine, 70 suboxone packs, and 39 Adderall pills 2 a.m. Jan. 27, county police said.
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
Guns Seized, Teen Suspects Arrested For Shots Fired In Lexington Park; Outstanding Warrant Issued
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a series of search and seizure warrants, with the assistance of the agency’s Emergency Services Team. As a result, investigators located a loaded Cobray MK-11 assault pistol as well...
Detectives Charge Two Suspects For Stealing Kia; Handgun Located in Car
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team charged two suspects for stealing a Kia. The suspects are 32-year-old Krystal Henry of Washington, DC, and 33-year-old Crystal Smith of Capitol Heights. Both are also facing a weapon-related charge. On January...
Detectives Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspects At Sneade’s Ace Home Center
LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two thefts that occurred at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. The thefts occurred on Saturday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 17, 2023. On January 14th, the suspects pictured...
Theft Suspect Sought After Snatching Wallet From A Woman’s Purse At Harris Teeter
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 12:30 pm, the pictured subject removed a wallet from a customer’s purse in a shopping cart at the California Harris Teeter store.
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Sheriff Steve Hall, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcome Six New Deputies
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed six new deputies to the ranks on Friday as they took the Oath of Office at the Commissioners Meeting Room in Leonardtown. Thank you to Debra Burch, Clerk of the St. Mary’s County Court, for administering the Oath of Office to our new deputies.
Search Warrant Recovers Drugs, Guns And Drug Production Equipment In Nanjemoy
NANJEMOY, Md. – On January 20 at 3:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section (NES), with assistance from the Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), served a search warrant at a home in the 8000 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy as part of an ongoing investigation. Just prior...
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Property Destruction: 23-3609. On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in...
Ulta Beauty Theft Suspect Wanted For Stealing Fragrances
UPDATE -Thank you for all the tips and information. The suspect has been identified. PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on Jan. 22, 2023. Investigation revealed...
Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County
Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Drug Kingpin Gets 20 Years For Running Wide-Ranging Fentanyl Distribution Ring In Maryland
A drug kingpin responsible for running the operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Maryland, leading to at least one fatal overdose, will spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, federal officials announced.Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Thu…
Free Legal Expungement Clinics at St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC (WMS) and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announce free legal services to support expungement of certain criminal records at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free legal help...
63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
