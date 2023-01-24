LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed six new deputies to the ranks on Friday as they took the Oath of Office at the Commissioners Meeting Room in Leonardtown. Thank you to Debra Burch, Clerk of the St. Mary’s County Court, for administering the Oath of Office to our new deputies.

