Mexico, ME

New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Boston

‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days

The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

NH 7-year-old's suspicious death investigated; father faces charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire 7-year-old has died, days after police found him with "significant burns" and other injuries. Attorney General John Formella said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital. Police had responded one week earlier to a Manchester home on Eastern Avenue for a report of a boy who was not conscious or breathing, and had burns on his face and body. The Medical Examiner in Massachusetts will conduct an autopsy but the results may not be known for several months."The circumstances surrounding the child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation," Formella said in a statement. The boy's father, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, is facing charges including first and second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
92 Moose

Augusta, ME
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

