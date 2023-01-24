chihuahua-missi-949308

Repainting is a project that contractors typically recommend taking on at least every 10 years, or sooner if you have children and pets. Bathrooms and kitchens may require more frequent repainting because of moisture from the shower and the smoke and oil involved in cooking. Repainting an entire 2,000-square-foot home with average-height ceilings will require at least 4 to 5 gallons of paint—and the price per bucket will vary depending on the quality. Don't forget that taking on this project solo will mean purchasing the supplies, including paint rollers, trays, plastic sheeting, painter's tape, and potentially a ladder. If you did this job in the summer, you'd have to air out a freshly painted room in the harsh summer heat. But on winter days with more moderate weather, it can be far more comfortable to open the window and throw on a sweater.

