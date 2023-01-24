ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Jan.24, 2023

By Ernie Mundell
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lvau_0kPXdvK500

Your weight could alter vitamin D's effect on your health. People who are overweight or obese might not reap the benefits of vitamin D supplements, new research shows. Read more

Opioid deaths are rising among teens, but too few youth get anti-addiction drug. While prescriptions for buprenorphine have gone down 45% for teens since 2015, they have gone up 47% for adults over 20. Read more

Could UV light from nail polish dryers cause cancer? Using the dryers in laboratory tests, researchers documented cell death and damage, along with DNA mutations. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Wyoming News

AHA News: Researchers Take a Closer Look at What COVID-19 Does to the Heart

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 may have an increased risk for heart damage, but not so much the type of inflammation previous research suggested, according to a new study. Early in the pandemic, several studies suggested many COVID-19 survivors experienced heart damage even if they didn't have underlying heart disease and weren't sick enough to be hospitalized. The new study, published Friday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, examined the nature and extent of the heart...
Wyoming News

About 1 in 3 American Adults Has an Allergy

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If it seems as though everyone you know struggles with some sort of allergy, new research suggests you are not mistaken. As many as 1 in 3 adults and 1 in 4 kids suffers from a seasonal allergy, a food allergy or eczema, the latest government data shows. Caused by a reaction to plant pollen, seasonal allergies were most common type of allergy...
Wyoming News

Yes, Kids Ward Off COVID More Easily. But Their Immune System Pays a Price

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children’s amped-up immune systems allow them to beat back COVID-19 easily, producing a strong initial response that quickly slaps away the virus. But there might be a price to be paid for that sharp reaction, a new study from Australia says. Because the initial response provides such a swift takedown, kids’ immune systems don’t remember the virus and don’t adapt to be prepared...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy