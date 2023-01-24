Read full article on original website
Salernitana beats Lecce 2-1 for first win in nearly 3 months
MILAN (AP) — Salernitana won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A on Friday. Boulaye Dia got Salernitana off to the perfect start when he gave it the lead in the fifth minute and Tonny Vilhena doubled the advantage in the 20th.
De Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was...
