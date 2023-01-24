Read full article on original website
The Whiteboard: James Wiseman is saying exactly what Warriors’ fans want to hear
James Wiseman is set to return this week and his words say he understands his responsibilities. Actually doing them has been the problem. The future of James Wiseman remains a lingering question for the Golden State Warriors. The former No. 2 pick has struggled to stick in the rotation and was sent down to the G League for meaningful reps early in the season. If he makes progress over the next few weeks, there’s a chance he could become a meaningful part of the supporting cast in the playoffs. If not, the Warriors have to seriously consider trading him for someone who can while their championship window remains open.
Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
Kentucky basketball looks to keep Kansas in freefall: Predictions, odds, how to watch
Kentucky basketball is on a hot streak at the right time, facing Kansas on a three-game losing streak. Both sides will look to make a statement on Saturday. The two winningest programs in college basketball history will square off on Saturday in a vibe check for both programs. Kentucky has...
James Dolan won’t sell Knicks, defends MSG facial recognition tech
In a rare media interview Friday, James Dolan said he has no plans to sell the New York Knicks or
Broncos rumors: Insider drops cryptic hint at Denver’s next head coach
As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.
Tua Tagovailao not cleared to play in Pro Bowl Games
Tua Tagovailoa, will not play in the Pro Bowl games as a first alternative because he has yet to clear concussion protocols. Tua suffered his second confirmed concussion against the Packers way back in week 16. He missed the Patriots, Jets, and the Wild Card game against the Bills. Many believed that had Miami beaten Buffalo, Tua would have played against Kansas City. We now know that is not true.
