In 2022, global M&A activity “remained resilient despite harsh macroeconomic headwinds that persisted throughout the year,” according to an update from Pitcbbook. Compared with 2021, M&A value “declined 13.7% to $4.7 trillion but was strong relative to historic levels and marked its second-best year.” Pitchbook noted that Global M&A “broke a new record in 2021 as deal activity rebounded from the COVID-19-induced slowdown and thrived in an environment of more bullish confidence levels, surging fundamentals, and high multiples.”

1 DAY AGO