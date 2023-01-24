Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: Digital Banking Platform GoTyme Bank Partners with Mambu to Streamline Financial Services
Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu in order “to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos.”. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group “to launch GoTyme...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services
Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: B2B Buy Now Pay Later Platform Tranch Raises $100M Seed Round
Tranch, a buy now pay later (BNPL) platform for SaaS sellers and services providers, has raised $100 million in seed equity and debt funding “to bring payment flexibility to a wider pool of B2B customers.”. The investment round was “led by Soma Capital (New York-based backers of Deel, Razor...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Ventures Invests in MENA Region Fintech Tabby’s $58M Series C
Tabby, one of MENA’s shopping and financial services apps, has raised $58 million from Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst in a Series C round which values the company at $660 million. The fundraise will be used “to expand Tabby’s product...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Pine Labs Acquires Enterprise Platform from Bengaluru’s Saluto Wellness Private Ltd
Merchant commerce omnichannel company, Pine Labs announced that it has acquired a proprietary enterprise platform from Bengaluru-based Saluto Wellness Private Limited. This acquisition will “boost the capabilities of Pine Labs’ Issuing Business under the Qwikcilver brand, enabling it to strengthen its offerings across employee rewards and recognition, customer loyalty programs, and channel partner programs for medium and large enterprises.”
crowdfundinsider.com
QED Investors Backs QuickNode $60 Million Series B, Valuation Pegged at $800 million.
QuickNode, a company that claims to provide the “most performant, scalable, reliable blockchain node infrastructure on earth,” has raised $60 million in a Series B round. Nontable Fintech VC QED Investors participated in funding the Miami-based firm, which was led by 10T. The firm was valued at $800 million.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Platform
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has “selected the firm’s Validus platform to provide market abuse monitoring on the exchange.”. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Deribit claims it is among the largest cryptocurrency options...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Firm Konsentus Launches Operations in the MENA Region
Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories.”. The team is “led by Managing Director MENA, Konsentus, Saleh Alhammad, who has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Community Digital Bank and Alternative Investment Platform Fagura Raises €780,000 on Seedrs
Fagura, a Fintech that aims to become the “first community digital bank in CEE for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money,” has raised over €786,000 on Seedrs. According to the offering page, 287 investors backed the firm, which easily topped its €400,000 initial funding goal. Investors received equity at a pre-money valuation of €5 million. Fagura is approved for secondary transactions of its shares and is a Seedrs nominee firm.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Financial Services Firms Could Provide More Secure Services by Leveraging Phishing-Resistant Tech: Report
The United Kingdom has consistently taken a strong position on cybersecurity, “recognizing the need to drive awareness and responsiveness on a national scale,” according to an update from Hypr, the passwordless service provider. It reportedly “established the National Cybersecurity Centre in 2016, has among the strictest security and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Luno Cuts 35% of Staff, Citing Tough Market Conditions
Digital asset exchange Luno will reportedly be cutting 35% of Its staff. Luno’s management stated that the upcoming job cuts will impact company workers in all supported regions. Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and reports having over ten million customers globally. Luno further noted that...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Smart Pension Introduces Sustainable Investment Strategies
Smart Pension, which claims to be one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies “with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund.”
crowdfundinsider.com
France: AMF Comments on Investment Crowdfunding – “An Investment of Conviction”
The French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has posted a comment on its website commenting on investment crowdfunding. The AMF notes to change to online capital formation under EU harmonized rules or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR). The AMF explains:. Crowdfunding: a regime undergoing transition. Crowdfunding, initially...
crowdfundinsider.com
The UK Government Holds Equity Ownership in 515 Companies Backed by the Future Fund: British Business Bank
The UK government created the Future Fund to provide access to capital to early-stage firms which were most likely unable to access debt capital during the COVID-19 health crisis. The fear was that a generation of innovative young firms would disappear as markets contracted and risk capital dried up. Launched in May 2020, the program ended in January 2021.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Custody Firm Copper Appoints Former Chancellor Philip Hammond as Chair
Copper.co, the provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces the appointment of Lord (Philip) Hammond of Runnymede, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, as Chair. He takes up this role with “immediate effect.”. Lord Hammond has “served as a Senior Adviser to Copper since October 2021.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Accelerated Payments Tops €1 Billion in Originations
Online lender Accelerated Payments has announced topping the €1 billion worth of invoice financing milestone. Based in Ireland, Accelerated Payments claims to be of the fastest-growing Fintechs in the world, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Accelerated Payments provides a solution for cash flow delays...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global M&A Activity Remained Resilient in 2022 Despite Harsh Macroeconomic Headwinds: Report
In 2022, global M&A activity “remained resilient despite harsh macroeconomic headwinds that persisted throughout the year,” according to an update from Pitcbbook. Compared with 2021, M&A value “declined 13.7% to $4.7 trillion but was strong relative to historic levels and marked its second-best year.” Pitchbook noted that Global M&A “broke a new record in 2021 as deal activity rebounded from the COVID-19-induced slowdown and thrived in an environment of more bullish confidence levels, surging fundamentals, and high multiples.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets Market Makes Remarkable Rebound, Metaverse, Smart Contract Sectors Performing Well: Coinmetrics Report
In a report titled, Monitoring the Currents of the Crypto Market, Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters from Coinmetrics noted that the digital asset market is “experiencing a surge in activity as we kick off the new year. The update from Coinmetrics points out that Bitcoin is “up 36%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda Technology Solutions Introduces SaaS Product for Banks, Fintechs
Bitpanda, the European digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the “scalable” Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now “adding features, asset classes, and several...
