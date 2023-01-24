ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service.

Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.

RXPass will provide generic monthly prescriptions for $5 a month with free delivery and no co-pay. Amazon said it is a flat $5 on top of the Prime membership fee — which is currently $139 — not a fee per prescription.

The medications offered help treat various conditions such as high blood pressure, anxiety and acid reflux, Amazon said in its announcement of the program.

In all, medications that treat more than 80 conditions may be covered including Bupropion, Cephalexin, Doxycycline, Estradiol and Sertaline, CNN reported.

About 50 medications will be available, CBS News reported. RXPass may be expanded to cover amoxicillin and naproxen.

It does not offer insulin or specialty medication. People who are on Medicaid or Medicare are not eligible for RXPass, according to CNBC.

This is not the first time Amazon has offered a lower-cost option for prescription medications. The company had already given discounts on generic and brand-name prescriptions. Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2028 before opening the Amazon Pharmacy in 2020 and eventually a virtual health care clinic, which closed shortly after launch, CNBC reported. Last year, Amazon put in an offer for One Medical for primary care. The $3.9 billion deal is waiting for regulatory approval, CNN reported.

To find out if you’re eligible and to sign up, visit Amazon Pharmacy.

102.5 The Bone

