Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
Know What Steps To Take If You Fall Into Freezing Wyoming Water?
Ice fishing is fun for the whole family, but safety and survival knowledge are important. We're into the part of the year when weekends are full of ice fishing. Ice fishing tournaments, family ice fishing adventures and full weekends spent on the ice are occurring all over Wyoming. When you're...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
Don’t Push It! Putting Snow on Wyoming Roads Could Land You a Fine, Jail
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to put snow on state highways. WYDOT says it has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
10+ Things To Do In Laramie On The Last Weekend Of January
Despite the weather forecast telling us that it's going to be another cold weekend, Laramie never backs down on always having fun things going on. So, don't only stay at home this weekend!. Friday, January 27. Free Market. The event where everything is free and you bring what you can...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
NWS Cheyenne: Cold the Rest of the Week, More Wind Saturday
Thankfully, the wind is starting to settle down, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will likely be ramping back up before the end of the week. The NWS says the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming could see strong winds Saturday afternoon and evening. "By far, the best...
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Wyoming Homesteader Takes His Goats For A Walk In The Snow
What a nice day to take the kids for a walk. Okay, actually we call goats kids. Kids (goats under a year of age). They love the Wyoming snow, and they love to climb. So let's take them up to some hoodoos and let them run around up on the sandstone rocks.
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne? Parties, Music, & More
The forecast calls for a bitter weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun! Check out what Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Enjoy live music by Tiffane Lark and locally made brews at Blue Raven Brewery. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th...
