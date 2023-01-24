ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Demetri Mitchell: Exeter City sign Hibernian winger on free transfer

Exeter City have signed Hibernian's Demetri Mitchell on a free transfer. The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back or left wing, has agreed an 18-month contract at St James Park. He is the second player to join the League One side this month, after Newcastle's Joe White moved to the...
BBC

Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer

Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
BBC

Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns

Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC

Newbury football ground: High Court to decide planning row

The battle over the future of a former football ground has been taken to the High Court. West Berkshire Council wants to redevelop its Faraday Road pitch, the former home of Newbury FC, and replace it with a new ground at Monks Lane. Campaigners insist it should be retained for...
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC

David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened

A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds. The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier. Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in...
SB Nation

Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended

The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season

Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
BBC

Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations

Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy