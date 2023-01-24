Read full article on original website
BBC
Demetri Mitchell: Exeter City sign Hibernian winger on free transfer
Exeter City have signed Hibernian's Demetri Mitchell on a free transfer. The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back or left wing, has agreed an 18-month contract at St James Park. He is the second player to join the League One side this month, after Newcastle's Joe White moved to the...
BBC
Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer
Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
BBC
Scunthorpe United: National League strugglers taken over and end away rut on same day
Wednesday proved to be a landmark day for Scunthorpe United in more ways than one. The beleaguered National League strugglers, subject of a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs and under a transfer embargo, found out the club had been taken over while on the bus to their away game at Halifax.
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
Newbury football ground: High Court to decide planning row
The battle over the future of a former football ground has been taken to the High Court. West Berkshire Council wants to redevelop its Faraday Road pitch, the former home of Newbury FC, and replace it with a new ground at Monks Lane. Campaigners insist it should be retained for...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC
David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened
A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds. The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier. Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in...
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
Tony Mowbray has backed Sunderland 'standard-setter' Corry Evans to come back better
Corry Evans will continue to be an influence at Sunderland during injury, says Mowbray.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season
Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Gusto, Porro, Dumfries, Gordon, Zaniolo, McKennie, Onana, Semenyo
Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London) Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro...
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
Sunderland set to receive major Ellis Simms boost, claims fresh report
Could Everton striker Ellis Simms return to Sunderland after all?
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
Watch: Wout Weghorst Scores First Manchester United Goal vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup
Wout Weghorst has scored his first Manchester United goal vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final. Watch the goal here.
Ebony Rainford-Brent aims even bigger with ACE
Three years on, African-Caribbean Engagement programme's goals are growing with its impact on the game
FA Cup fourth round: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Walsall look to catch the eye against Leicester, Liverpool seek revenge at Brighton and intriguing games in Manchester
