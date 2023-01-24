ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News

Ford's BlueCruise automated driving system tops Consumer Reports study

Ford Motor Co.'s BlueCruise active driving assistance (ADA) system has surpassed General Motors Co.'s SuperCruise and Tesla Inc.'s Autopilot to achieve the top spot in a Consumer Reports' study of 12 of the ADA systems released Wednesday. Consumer Reports tested the systems at its 327-acre Auto Test Center in Connecticut...
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to TrueCar

When choosing your next SUV it can be a difficult choice. Here is the best 2023 SUV to buy according to TrueCar. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Was California’s Fifth Best Selling EV

Residents of California have long shown a stronger preference for electrified vehicles than most other U.S. states, for a variety of reasons. And while the bulk of the country has seen sharp growth in EV sales, The Golden State continues to stay ahead of the curve in that regard. Thus, as Ford sold the second-most EVs in the U.S. in 2022 – behind only Tesla – gaining a large chunk of market share in the process, it should come as no surprise that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was California’s fifth best-selling EV in 2022, too.
investing.com

Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for rear camera display failure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said Friday it is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States.
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Best Used SUVs of 2022

Here's a look at five affordable and reliable used SUV model options from 2022 to consider for your next ride. The post The 5 Best Used SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

