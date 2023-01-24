Residents of California have long shown a stronger preference for electrified vehicles than most other U.S. states, for a variety of reasons. And while the bulk of the country has seen sharp growth in EV sales, The Golden State continues to stay ahead of the curve in that regard. Thus, as Ford sold the second-most EVs in the U.S. in 2022 – behind only Tesla – gaining a large chunk of market share in the process, it should come as no surprise that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was California’s fifth best-selling EV in 2022, too.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO