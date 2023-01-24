ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Parts of North Texas wake up to fresh blanket of snow

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Some parts of North Texas woke up to a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning. In Gainesville, some residents said a couple inches fell overnight, blanketing their yards and vehicles.Gainesville ISD canceled classes for Jan. 25, so students will have a snow day. As people woke up, many of them had to brush away the snow or even melt it off of their cars.  "I was trying to put water on it to get it to melt a little bit so I can actually go to work," said Preston Brewer, who lives in Gainesville.Other people enjoyed the wintery mix as they don't have to go into work today and get to enjoy time with the family."I went to eat breakfast at McDonald's... I'm going to go see my grandkids - they're out of school today - and see the snowman if he's still there," said Curtis Sweeten, another Gainesville resident.The one place you won't find snow is on the roads. While they are wet in many places, above-freezing temperatures have kept them from getting too slick.
GAINESVILLE, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather

North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
DALLAS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Winter weather updates: Latest impacts around North Texas, school delays

DALLAS — North Texas saw some winter weather on Tuesday, with some areas being treated to snow. Although there was not much accumulation. Get the latest WFAA forecast here. We're tracking any weather-related impacts here, including school delays, flight delays, and any power outages. School delays. The following districts...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
Classic Rock Q107

TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area

Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
