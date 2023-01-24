Read full article on original website
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
RM 1061 at FM 2381 has reopened after ‘major accident’
Update 11:22 a.m. Officials with TxDOT said RM 1061 has reopened after Friday morning’s “major accident,” as of 11:04 a.m. Update: 10:35 a.m. Officials with TxDOT said that RM 1061 traffic is being detoured up to the Loop. Officials stressed that FM 2381 is closed at Ana Legacy Road for southbound traffic. Officials expect the […]
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Parts of North Texas wake up to fresh blanket of snow
GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Some parts of North Texas woke up to a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning. In Gainesville, some residents said a couple inches fell overnight, blanketing their yards and vehicles.Gainesville ISD canceled classes for Jan. 25, so students will have a snow day. As people woke up, many of them had to brush away the snow or even melt it off of their cars. "I was trying to put water on it to get it to melt a little bit so I can actually go to work," said Preston Brewer, who lives in Gainesville.Other people enjoyed the wintery mix as they don't have to go into work today and get to enjoy time with the family."I went to eat breakfast at McDonald's... I'm going to go see my grandkids - they're out of school today - and see the snowman if he's still there," said Curtis Sweeten, another Gainesville resident.The one place you won't find snow is on the roads. While they are wet in many places, above-freezing temperatures have kept them from getting too slick.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
How much snow & rain to expect in North Texas on Tuesday
Tuesday in North Texas will be a wet and cold day with some snow in parts of the region as minor travel impacts will be possible in the northern part of the region and along the Red River.
"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather
North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
Forget snowmen, these folks made a snow dragon!
Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.
Winter weather updates: Latest impacts around North Texas, school delays
DALLAS — North Texas saw some winter weather on Tuesday, with some areas being treated to snow. Although there was not much accumulation. Get the latest WFAA forecast here. We're tracking any weather-related impacts here, including school delays, flight delays, and any power outages. School delays. The following districts...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area
Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
LIVE: Texas dealing with tornado warnings, snow as storm tracks across the central US
About 7 inches of snow was measured near Lubbock, Texas, while roadways become flooded and flight delays mounted around Houston. The threat of damaging storms will continue into Tuesday night, forecasters warn. 20 Entries. 7 minutes ago. Flooding prompts rescue responses in Harris County. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist.
