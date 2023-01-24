ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

Winnfield man dies after motorcycle crashes, overturns along highway, police say

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago
A 62-year-old Winnfield man died Monday after the motorcycle he was riding veered off a highway and overturned, State Police said.

Hiram Cook was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson east along La. 34 in Winn Parish about 3:30 p.m. when he veered right off the roadway, Troop E said in a news release. Cook, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples, required in all fatal crashes, were obtained and submitted for analysis, police said.

