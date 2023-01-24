ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

UBS Advisor Team Highbridge Wealth Management Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X66sl_0kPXcKr500

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Highbridge Wealth Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Plano, Texas office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005476/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“This recognition underscores the team’s commitment to providing clients with a personalized, best-in-class wealth management experience,” said Tommy Stacy, Texas Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. “The Highbridge Wealth Management team is dedicated to client advocacy and a disciplined investment approach, and I’m proud to see them receive this prestigious award.”

Founded with a focus on individual wealth management, Highbridge Wealth Management has grown into a multi-generational team and includes Financial Advisors Mark Kever, Shawn Nicholas, Mark Hagan, Megan Portacci and Byron Brooks.

Mark Kever and Shawn Nicholas have previously appeared on top industry recognition lists including the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2019 – 2022), Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisers (2014), and Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors (2014 – 2019).

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005476/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Christina Aquilina

Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CONSULTING PERSONAL FINANCE

SOURCE: UBS Wealth Management

PUB: 01/24/2023 11:30 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 11:31 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MT Lottery

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:. (twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Bonus: nine) (four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as Department of Natural Resources secretary, Adam Payne, presided over his first meeting and declared that his top priority will be water quality. He praised Evers for proposing $100 million more to fight PFAS contamination during the State of the State address Tuesday. That money is far from locked in; however, Republican lawmakers would have to approve it first. PFAS, or short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down in the natural world and accumulate and linger in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems. A host of Wisconsin communities have discovered the chemicals in their groundwater. Payne warned that the agency won’t make everyone happy but will listen to everyone.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77 on Friday night. Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy