Dolly Parton Reveals Paul McCartney Duet on Beatles Classic for Upcoming Rock Album

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Country music icon Dolly Parton is sharing even more details about her upcoming rock-n-roll album release. This album, Rock Star, will be the country crooner’s first-ever rock-n-roll release and is slated to drop later this year. This news in and of itself is wildly exciting, no doubt. However, Dolly Parton shares even more exciting information about this upcoming release. The news? One of the songs is a cover of a Beatles classic Let It Be…and she covers the song as a duet with none other than Sir Paul McCartney.

“Paul McCartney sang with me on [a cover of the Beatles’ 1970 song] Let It Be,” Dolly Parton shares during a recent conversation with Rachael Ray. The 77-year-old country music legend adds that Paul McCartney is just one of the surprise guests she has planned for her Rock Star release later this year.

“I’ve got a lot of wonderful iconic songs that people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me on them,” the star reveals. Then, Dolly Parton quips that she is ready for this new chapter in her singing career. “Here I am at 77 going to be a rock star!” she laughs.

Legendary Beatle Paul McCartney Isn’t The Only Famous Voice Showing Up On Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album

In addition to her duet with Beatles icon Paul McCartney, the country music crooner is sharing some other exciting duets she has developed for the Rock Star release. Previously, Dolly Parton has shared that she sings with Elton John on one of his iconic classics in this upcoming studio album. Additionally, Parton shares, the release will feature some other legendary names in rock-n-roll including Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox, Joan Jett, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and John Fogerty.

Additionally, fans can be fairly certain another big name in music will be making an appearance on Parton’s latest album, her famous goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

“We’re going to have her on,” Dolly Parton says of the Flowers singer.

While Dolly Parton has some very impressive names slated to appear on her upcoming album release, there is one big name in the business she is still hoping to secure. During her discussion with Rachel Ray, the singer reveals that she is still waiting to secure Cher for a duet.

“I thought if I’m ever going to do a rock-n-roll album which I often dreamed someday I might, that the time is now,” Dolly Parton shares with Rachel Ray. Parton shares that her recent performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame helped to finally make this dream come true.

“I reached out to a lot of the friends who were on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with me when we were there those few days rehearsing,” Dolly Parton says.