ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Paul McCartney Duet on Beatles Classic for Upcoming Rock Album

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAYTo_0kPXbpoT00
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Country music icon Dolly Parton is sharing even more details about her upcoming rock-n-roll album release. This album, Rock Star, will be the country crooner’s first-ever rock-n-roll release and is slated to drop later this year. This news in and of itself is wildly exciting, no doubt. However, Dolly Parton shares even more exciting information about this upcoming release. The news? One of the songs is a cover of a Beatles classic Let It Be…and she covers the song as a duet with none other than Sir Paul McCartney.

“Paul McCartney sang with me on [a cover of the Beatles’ 1970 song] Let It Be,” Dolly Parton shares during a recent conversation with Rachael Ray. The 77-year-old country music legend adds that Paul McCartney is just one of the surprise guests she has planned for her Rock Star release later this year.

“I’ve got a lot of wonderful iconic songs that people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me on them,” the star reveals. Then, Dolly Parton quips that she is ready for this new chapter in her singing career. “Here I am at 77 going to be a rock star!” she laughs.

Legendary Beatle Paul McCartney Isn’t The Only Famous Voice Showing Up On Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album

In addition to her duet with Beatles icon Paul McCartney, the country music crooner is sharing some other exciting duets she has developed for the Rock Star release. Previously, Dolly Parton has shared that she sings with Elton John on one of his iconic classics in this upcoming studio album. Additionally, Parton shares, the release will feature some other legendary names in rock-n-roll including Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox, Joan Jett, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and John Fogerty.

Additionally, fans can be fairly certain another big name in music will be making an appearance on Parton’s latest album, her famous goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

“We’re going to have her on,” Dolly Parton says of the Flowers singer.

While Dolly Parton has some very impressive names slated to appear on her upcoming album release, there is one big name in the business she is still hoping to secure. During her discussion with Rachel Ray, the singer reveals that she is still waiting to secure Cher for a duet.

“I thought if I’m ever going to do a rock-n-roll album which I often dreamed someday I might, that the time is now,” Dolly Parton shares with Rachel Ray. Parton shares that her recent performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame helped to finally make this dream come true.

“I reached out to a lot of the friends who were on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with me when we were there those few days rehearsing,” Dolly Parton says.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Outsider.com

Hunter Dead at 32 After Dog Shoots Him by Accident

In a tragic accident, a 32-year-old hunter died after his dog stepped on his hunting rifle and discharged the gun. According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s office, the hunter died during a weekend hunting trip in Kansas. After the incident, local deputies went to the scene on Saturday at...
WICHITA, KS
Outsider.com

Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows

A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
Outsider.com

Famous ‘Mischievous’ Bear Dies in Tragic Accident

“Tonight we’re all a little poorer because a family member has left,” offers park president Giovanni Cannata of beloved bear Juan Carrito. In life, Juan Carrito was a staple of Cannata’s National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise and the surrounding Italian communities. Known as a “charismatic” and “mischievous” bear, Juan Carrito first made global headlines when he broke into a local bakery and feasted on their entire supply of biscuits. Now, Italy is mourning the death of the Marsican brown bear after a tragic accident.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Gray Wolf Rescued from Trap by Ridiculously Brave Man

Decide if this man is brave or foolhardy after watching him free a wolf from a steel trap using nothing but his hands and a snare pole. The footage, posted to Twitter Jan. 23, shows the individual calmly approaching the trapped gray wolf. After a few attempted swipes and bites by the canine, the man uses a snare pole (not a “stick” as the Twitter post implies) to pin the wolf with one hand as he release-springs the trap with the other.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli and Son Pay Tribute to Late Eddie Van Halen on his Birthday

Eddie Van Halen‘s loved ones are taking a moment to honor the beloved musician on what would have been his 68th birthday. Valerie Bertinelli recently posted two special photos on social media, a black and white of her with Eddie as well as one that captures their family. From 1981 to 2007, the actress and Eddie were bound in marriage, and she has since referred to him as her “soulmate.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy