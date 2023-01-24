ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stage 773 hosts immersive art exhibit WHIM

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFD4X_0kPXbeLi00

Stage 773 hosts immersive art exhibit WHIM 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new immersive art experience open to visitors in Chicago. Tickets for the Whim exhibit are now available at Stage 773 in Lakeview.

It's an art display consisting of cocktails and various unique displays created by about 100 artists.

"It's essentially an artistic playground that combines all different art forms from found art to painting to graffiti to sculpture and more," said Stage 773 executive director Jill Valentine.

The exhibit features several different rooms, each under the overarching theme of "Time is our most precious gift."

"We've done this in phases. So we started with an immersive cocktail bar, which involves our lobby of second chances, which we say, 'One man's trash is another man's treasure.' Something that has been thrown away can be beautiful again," Valentine said.

The exhibit includes a "Graffiti Space" which mimics a Chicago alley. Some of the city's best graffiti artists were brought in to paint the walls, and visitors are given a chance to "Make Your Mark" by adding their own graffiti to the space.

"One of my favorite things is watching people walk through the space and inside the space for the first time. Sometimes they stop, and they kind of look around, and their eyes light up. I feel like every person has some creative in them, and some kind of some artsy-fartsy thing in them, and I think when people walk in, it kind of hits that tone with them," Valentine said.

Another space, called "Caves," focuses on self-reflection.

"We like people to come in, and relax, and self-reflect about some of the monsters we create in our own lives, and what a waste of time that is," Valentine said.

"One of the coolest things about the project is you give and you get all of these artists around you, and you start talking about the creative concept of the whole overall piece," Valentine added. "This is not one vision. There are so many people that are involved in this, and it's only better when you get all of the visions together and everyone's input on the table."

Whim is open to the public at Stage 773 every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. You can get tickets at stage773.com/whim .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Esmé restaurant supports local artists with rotating installations; 'The space is really just a gallery'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Art is on full display at a Lincoln Park restaurant, where two chefs showcase their detailed dishes in an artsy space.It's said among chefs that you eat with your eyes first, and at Esmé in Lincoln Park, they have seriously taken that to heart."So the space is really just a gallery, in a sense," said head chef Jenner Tomaska.Tomaska and his wife/business partner Katrina Bravo opened Esmé with the intention of serving beautiful food, and surrounding it with art and craftsmanship from around the city."The space is really about showcasing others and their kind of creative stance,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

North Center Common Pantry construction ceremony happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a new beginning for an organization that's helped feed Chicago for more than 50 years.Common Pantry on Friday kicked off the renovations of its new home in the North Center neighborhood, on Lincoln Avenue just south of Irving Park Road.The nonprofit food pantry purchased the building in 2021, with the help of $1.5 million in state grants. It's Common Pantry's first building of its own, after getting its start inside Epiphany United Church of Christ in 1988."There's a lot of folks in our community that are missing and in need of help, and we're here, and we're...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2-year-old traveler visiting 48th national park in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old who really gets around will be in Chicago.Journey Castillo is from San Antonio, and she has the right name. She's already visited 47 national parks.She's in Chicago to visit number 48 - the Indiana Dunes.Journey and her parents chronicle their adventures on social media and hope her travels will encourage kids and families everywhere to enjoy the great outdoors. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Argyle Lunar New Year Parade in Uptown kicks off Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the Year of the Rabbit. Chinese New Year kicked off last Sunday, but celebrations continue for two weeks. The festivities continue Saturday at Uptown's Argyle Lunar New Year Parade.It's happening from noon to 4 p.m. at the corner of West Argyle Street and North Winthrop Avenue.Increased security will be on hand to keep parade-goers safe.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Holocaust Remembrance Day is being honored at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.The museum, located at 9603 Woods Drive in Skokie, is offering free admission Friday. The international day of remembrance on Jan. 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. This annual day of commemoration honors the 6 million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust.Among the museum's exhibits are The Journey Back: A VR Experience and Survivors Stories Experience Holographic Theater experience. They are no additional cost, but tickets must be reserved.    Kelley Szany of the Illinois Holocaust Museum said this remembrance day comes at a time when Anti-Semitism is on the rise. "We collectively as a society, both Jewish and non Jewish, need to come together and rally and let our leader know and our community members know that this type of hatred cannot stand today," Szany said. In the video below, CBS 2 photojournalist Tim Viste brings us the message that museum staff says we should never forget.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit

CHICAGO (CBS) – City and county leaders paused for a Lunar New Year honor.A traditional lion dance welcomed in the Year of the Rabbit during a celebration at the Cook County Building.The ceremony also singled out County Commissioner Josina Morita and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) as the first Asian American women to serve in those roles.The city will also make the Year of the Rabbit with a big parade in Uptown on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS opens new early learning center in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new early learning center is ready to serve up to 200 children in Lincoln Park.Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez helped cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new center.One big benefit for the preschoolers there is the center's partnership with city museums - like the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Lincoln Park Zoo. It's the latest addition to the CPS expansion of early learning programs.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.

For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
141K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy