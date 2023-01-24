LSU offers 2025 Louisiana athlete Jaboree Antoine
Jaboree Antoine is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete from the class of 2025. He is from New Iberia, Louisiana, where he plays for Westgate High School. The Westgate Tigers finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a loss to Destrehan in the Division I non-select semi-finals. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Antoine or favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Antoine is a lockdown corner on defense and also plays well in the safety position. If he is in man-to-man coverage, he’s got a high probability of winning the matchup. On offense for the Tigers, he is their Jayden Daniels. He wears No. 5, throws darts, and makes great plays running the ball.
FILM
Ratings
247 – – – –
Rivals – – – –
ESPN – – – –
On3 Recruiting – – – –
247 Composite – – – –
Vitals
Hometown New Iberia, Louisiana
Projected Position ATH
Height 6-2
Weight 180
Class 2025
Offer List
- LSU
- Miami
