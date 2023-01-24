Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
indybay.org
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
SFist
Oakland NAACP Rallies Behind Suspended Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, Whose Supporters Are Closing Ranks
A week into his suspension for allegedly mishandling internal discipline, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is mounting an aggressive PR campaign to get his job back, with the Oakland NAACP and several community figures rallied for him Tuesday outside an Oakland courthouse. The palace intrigue atop the Oakland Police Department...
KTVU FOX 2
1 Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation
ANTIOCH, Calif. - One of the police officers involved in an FBI investigation in Antioch has now resigned. He is one of eight officers who are part of a federal investigation over allegations of misconduct. The other officers are on paid administrative leave. They make up 10 percent of the...
KRON4
SF records third pedestrian death of 2023
KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Leaders announce new plan, resources to reduce hate …. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. INTERVIEW: Challenges of tackling the fentanyl crisis. KRON4's Stephanie Lin spoke with Michael Brown, the global director of counter-narcotics interdiction partnerships at Rigaku Analytical Devices. Oakland police faces wrongful death lawsuit after …
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
Following allegations of misconduct, hearing delayed for SFPD officer who shot Keita O’Neil
As expected, a judge on Friday morning delayed the long-awaited hearing in former police officer Christopher Samayoa’s homicide case. In 2017, the rookie officer shot dead unarmed carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil. The delay came on the heels of recently acquired evidence from the District Attorney’s office. The material...
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Oakland housing activist arrested during protest over residential eviction protections
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Sheriff arrested a housing activist Tuesday as her group staged a demonstration in the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' chambers to demand basic eviction protections for residential tenants in the unincorporated parts of the county. The sit-in by Moms 4 Housing, which advocates for housing as a human right, started Tuesday afternoon at the County Administration Building in Oakland. Moms 4 Housing members and supporters were planning to demonstrate in the board chambers there for 60 hours for the 60,000 tenants in the county. But following the arrest of member Dominique Walker, the group went...
Tallying error in Oakland, Calif., led to inaccurate election results
On December 28, 2022, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters acknowledged in a press release that the initial certified results were incorrect for the school director race in District 4 of the Oakland Unified School District in California. Although Nick Resnick was certified as the winner of the race in...
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings. On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department released […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART restores service between Oakland and San Francisco after emergency track repairs
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART on Friday restored Transbay Tube service, more than two hours after it had to suspend all service because of emergency track repairs in downtown Oakland. As of 7:15 a.m., BART said restored service on the red, yellow and orange lines, after crews works to fix a...
BART recovering after major disruption that halted transbay service
Bay Area Rapid Transit is recovering from disruptions in Friday morning service that had forced suspension of service through the Transbay Tube.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night's mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. "Oakland is a resilient town with proud people and we’re sick and tired […]
San Francisco city attorney files appeal over ‘involuntarily homeless' ruling
A legal battle underscoring San Francisco's challenges and frustrations over how to handle its unsheltered population is heating up.
sfstandard.com
SFPD Increases Presence in Asian Neighborhoods After Mass Shootings
After two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is boosting its police presence in neighborhoods with majority Asian populations. At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott said the department has immediately put up a plan to increase the uniformed officers...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police sergeant caused $14K of damage in Mercedes hit-and run, claim shows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Damages to a Mercedes-Benz S600 cost roughly $14,000, insurance claim receipts show, in a hit-and-run at the center of the latest Oakland Police Department saga. Mercedes owner Nick Perry of San Francisco filed the insurance claim stemming from the March 25, 2021 hit-and-run at 399 Fremont Street...
