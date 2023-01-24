ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case

Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
MEMPHIS, TN
indybay.org

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation

ANTIOCH, Calif. - One of the police officers involved in an FBI investigation in Antioch has now resigned. He is one of eight officers who are part of a federal investigation over allegations of misconduct. The other officers are on paid administrative leave. They make up 10 percent of the...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4

SF records third pedestrian death of 2023

KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Leaders announce new plan, resources to reduce hate …. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. INTERVIEW: Challenges of tackling the fentanyl crisis. KRON4's Stephanie Lin spoke with Michael Brown, the global director of counter-narcotics interdiction partnerships at Rigaku Analytical Devices. Oakland police faces wrongful death lawsuit after …
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers

In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland housing activist arrested during protest over residential eviction protections

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Sheriff arrested a housing activist Tuesday as her group staged a demonstration in the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' chambers to demand basic eviction protections for residential tenants in the unincorporated parts of the county. The sit-in by Moms 4 Housing, which advocates for housing as a human right, started Tuesday afternoon at the County Administration Building in Oakland. Moms 4 Housing members and supporters were planning to demonstrate in the board chambers there for 60 hours for the 60,000 tenants in the county. But following the arrest of member Dominique Walker, the group went...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night's mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. "Oakland is a resilient town with proud people and we’re sick and tired […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SFPD Increases Presence in Asian Neighborhoods After Mass Shootings

After two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is boosting its police presence in neighborhoods with majority Asian populations. At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott said the department has immediately put up a plan to increase the uniformed officers...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

