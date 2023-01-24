(Jefferson County, MO) A Mineral Point woman, 75 year old Rita Flores, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Jefferson County that happened at 4:10 Thursday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say a car driven by 25 year old Lacey A. Snow, of Park Hills was traveling in the left turn lane from northbound Highway 141 to southbound Highway 21. A vehicle driven by 17 year old minor juvenile from High Ridge, was traveling in the left lane on northbound 141, approaching Snow's car. The crash occurred when Snow changed lanes to the right directly into the path of the teen's vehicle and the two collided. The juvenile driver was not injured however Snow received minor injuries. Flores was a passenger in Snow's car, and Snow, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO