Neil Young Remembers Happier Times With David Crosby
Neil Young had long been estranged from David Crosby when his former bandmate died this week. He's decided instead to focus on the legendary songs they created together as members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. "David is gone, but his music lives on," Young wrote on his official site, Neil Young Archives.
Looking Back at David Crosby’s Last Show
David Crosby couldn’t have known that his appearance as an opener for Jason Isbell on Sep. 17, 2019, was going to be his last proper concert before he died at the age of 81 on Jan. 18, 2023. Already approaching 80, he knew that time and health were against him. But a late-career revival had focused his attention on doing as much work as possible before the end came.
28 David Crosby Collaborations
David Crosby may not have played real good for free, as Joni Mitchell once sang. But he did play, and sing, real good, which is one of the reasons his catalog includes myriad moments beyond his own recorded work, as a solo artist or with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands such as the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Dolly Parton Confirms Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks as LP Guests
Dolly Parton has confirmed more guests who will appear on her upcoming rock album: Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher and John Fogerty. The country legend plans to release the album, titled Rock Star, sometime this fall. She has already said Steve Perry and Steven Tyler will be on the record, but she announced the newly named artists when speaking on The View recently. "We just finished our song last night," she said of her Nicks collaboration. Parton also noted that although she is "doing my best" to get Mick Jagger on the album, the Rolling Stones' song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" will appear on the LP with singers Pink and Brandi Carlile as guests.
David Crosby Had Several Albums in the Works Before His Death
David Crosby had no shortage of projects in the works when he died this week at 81 — and his late-period prolific streak wasn't a coincidence. "I've been making records at a startling rate. I've made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out," the rocker told a Golden High School journalism class last year. "The reason being is that I'm gonna die."
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her memorial service. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The public service was held at Graceland, where various family and friends were in attendance, including Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, and the film's director Baz Luhrmann.
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Gets Reggae Makeover on New Tribute LP
David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will receive a reggae makeover on a forthcoming tribute album titled Ziggy Stardub, courtesy of the Easy Star All-Stars collective. Helmed by producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and Easy Star Records co-founder Michael Goldwasser, Ziggy Stardub will feature...
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, Founding Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead at 75
Anthony 'Top' Topham, the founding guitarist of the Yardbirds, has died at the age of 75. The rocker’s passing was confirmed via a statement from his publicist. "Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony ‘Top’ Topham passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23rd surrounded by his family,” it read in part. “Born in London on July 3rd 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”
Steve Vai, ‘Vai/Gash': Album Review
It's perhaps no surprise that Steve Vai was ready to cut loose a little back in 1991. He'd established his guitar-virtuoso cred during a decade of working with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake - arduous, if accomplished, tenures accompanied by various degrees of high-personality drama. He'd recently put his solo career into high gear and was riding high from acclaim for his sophomore effort, 1990's Passion and Warfare. Amid all that, and what came after, Vai/Gash is something of an outlier, a moment of adrenalized abandon that's finally being released nearly 32 years after it was recorded.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Neal Schon Backtracks on Journey Tour With Gregg Rolie
The feud between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain has taken another turn as Schon responds to reports that original keyboardist Gregg Rolie won't return for Journey’s 50th-anniversary tour. The road trip begins on Jan. 27 with Schon and Cain engaged in several legal battles against each other. Schon previously...
Why Freddie Mercury Kept Buying Paintings in His Final Days
Tony King, a mainstay of the British rock industry during the ‘60s and ‘70s, recalled spending time with Freddie Mercury as the Queen singer was dying in 1991. King’s upcoming memoir, The Tastemaker, features his recollections of working with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John and many others. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he discussed how the AIDS epidemic of the ‘80s left him with “survivor’s guilt” as so many of his friends died.
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
40 Years Ago: Why Bryan Adams’ ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ Felt So Right
Bryan Adams chuckled about the good fortunes surrounding his latest album, Cuts Like a Knife, during a June 1983 phone conversation. He was happy about his first Top 10 hit in the U.S. – and first Top 20 in his native Canada – with the ballad "Straight From the Heart." But, as he told this reporter, it wasn't exactly the point.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
How Bob Ezrin Re-Wrote ‘Beth’ to Get Girls to Like Kiss
Veteran producer Bob Ezrin recalled rewriting Kiss' classic “Beth” to make girls like the band. Created as a much harder song by drummer Peter Criss, “Beth” appeared on the 1976 album Destroyer as a softer ballad. In a recent episode of The Rockonteurs podcast, Ezrin explained he had a particular aim in mind as he worked on the LP.
