newschannel20.com
0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
newschannel20.com
Springfield FY2024 budget allows three new firehouses to be built
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield will be building three new firehouses. These new firehouses will be built from the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This is something the city has been working to do for years and now, 2024’s budget will allow for three new firehouses to be built in the city.
newschannel20.com
$15 million preservation investment at historic Old State Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield is receiving a $15.1 million preservation investment. the $15.1 million is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. Years of deferred maintenance are being addressed both inside and outside of the historic site in the heart...
newschannel20.com
Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC
CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Jobs up in all 14 metro areas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jobs increased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
newschannel20.com
ISP looks to consolidate some lawsuits against the Protect Illinois Communities Act
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Four cases challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act are pending in Southern Illinois. The state recently passed a law, which bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Now the Illinois State Police (ISP) are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging the ban.
newschannel20.com
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state. School districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts, and others helped serve more...
newschannel20.com
Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
newschannel20.com
Champaign-Urbana conducts yearly count of unsheltered population
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless on Thursday conducted its annual homeless count. The homeless count, also known as The Point in Time Count, takes place across the cities of Champaign and Urbana. This count helps homeless service providers track the progress...
newschannel20.com
Scholarships for youth recreation programs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Park District is offering scholarships for youth who want to participate in recreation activities but cannot afford to. Need is the number one criterion taken into consideration when selecting winners of the scholarship. Scholarships are available for Champaign Park District programs and Champaign-Urbana...
newschannel20.com
Springfield city officials look ahead to 2024 budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. In a presentation given by the Office of Budget and Management, aldermen got updates on the 2023 budget and a look ahead into 2024. Topics discussed included the concerns with the fiscal...
newschannel20.com
Springfield city budget shows future pension concerns, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already got a look into the fiscal year 2024 budget. The Office of Budget and Management told aldermen about concerns with pensions and taxes in Springfield. The concern is over public safety pension funding. In order to meet the 2040 requirement...
newschannel20.com
IDOC responds to lawmaker concerns over Graham Correctional Facility incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) has responded to a state senator’s request for transparency. Senator Jason Plummer sent a letter to IDOC earlier this week asking them to be more open about what happened when 25 people got sick inside Graham Correctional Facility last week.
newschannel20.com
SHG to bring band program back in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. Students at SHG and junior high students at Springfield Catholic grade schools will be eligible to participate in the band program.
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Museum opens Growing Up X exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) shines a spotlight on Generation X with the opening of its new exhibition, Growing Up X, on Saturday at its downtown location. Growing Up X is on display at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield from Jan. 28, 2023, through...
newschannel20.com
Overflow shelter open 24 hours in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the forecasted weather, the overflow shelter located at 221 N. 11th Street will be open 24 hours from Wednesday, January 25 through Thursday, January 26, in the morning. Any individual needing a place to go or shelter during the cold will be directed to...
newschannel20.com
Champaign Restaurant Week begins
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Restaurant Week returns on Friday for the seventh year. This nine-day celebration begins today, January 27, and continues until February 4. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options will be available at 42 local restaurants. “There truly is an option for everyone, from...
newschannel20.com
Advocacy group wants Mahomet-Seymour parents to voice concerns over bullying
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Following a Mahomet-Seymour School Board member leaving a meeting last week out of frustration, a local organization is encouraging families to share their concerns as well. Family First Advocacy (FFA) said this is due to the Mahomet-Seymour School Board not taking action to address bullying.
newschannel20.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
newschannel20.com
Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
