Oregon State

Oregon Senate Republicans plan delay tactics to press GOP agenda

Republicans in the Oregon Senate say they’ve got plenty of ideas that will benefit Oregonians, and they’re willing to slow this year’s nascent legislative session to a crawl in order to force Democrats to take them seriously. In a press conference on Tuesday, leaders in the 12-member...
Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding

OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates

I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
