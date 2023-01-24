Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon Senate Republicans plan delay tactics to press GOP agenda
Republicans in the Oregon Senate say they’ve got plenty of ideas that will benefit Oregonians, and they’re willing to slow this year’s nascent legislative session to a crawl in order to force Democrats to take them seriously. In a press conference on Tuesday, leaders in the 12-member...
KUOW
Roadway carnage has lawmakers pitching everything from more photo radar to fewer right turns on red
If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
KDRV
Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
KATU.com
Bill looks to move Oregon's Public Defense Commission to executive branch
SALEM, Ore. — If you are charged with a crime, you have a constitutional right to legal representation; a shortage of public defenders in Oregon is causing delays in providing that right to people who can't afford private attorneys. Public defenders say the issue comes down to burnout with...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
KTVZ
‘Urgent action’ needed to address Oregon’s water insecurity crisis, Secretary of State Fagan says in new report
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The findings are outlined in the...
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OPINION: Oregon must invest in I-5 bridge replacement — now, not later
When Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) last year, it provided a historic once-in-a-generation funding opportunity to improve our nation’s crumbling infrastructure systems.
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding
OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
‘About a dozen’ Oregon nurses connected to fake diploma scheme, board says
The FBI and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing are investigating thousands of nurses accused of paying money to receive diplomas without actually completing the courses.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KXL
Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates
I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
Oregon launches abortion hotline aimed at pregnant Idaho residents, other out-of-state callers
Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice, staffed by pro-bono lawyers from prominent law firms who want to defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative Monday. It is modeled on similar...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ
Filing tax return, seeking Earned Income Tax Credit could net $7,742 for some Oregonians
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day approaches on Friday, the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Department of Human Services are encouraging all workers with income in 2022 to check their Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility. The Department of Revenue and ODHS are...
KTVZ
Oregon Health Authority’s new food cart rules took effect this month after 3-year grace period
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — New statewide mobile food unit rules officially went into effect Jan. 1, following a three-year grace period to give operators time to come into compliance, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday. The new rules for mobile food units, or food carts, were established on Feb....
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
