KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
kgncnewsnow.com
No Injuries Reported After Friday Morning Bus Crash
The Amarillo Police Department says no one was injured after a crash involving a school bus and a Dodge Charger. Officers say that Friday morning at 11:48 am they were called to the 1000 block of North Arthur Street where they found the 2 vehicles. The Charger was reportedly traveling...
Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead. APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion […]
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police investigating first homicide of 2023 after man found shot dead in street
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the first homicide of 2023 after a man was found shot dead in the street. Around 5:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man lying...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023
The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
kgncnewsnow.com
City of Amarillo Set to Honor Rick Husband
Logo for Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas // Photo courtesy of AlphaMediaAmarillo. The City of Amarillo announced they will honor astronaut Rick Husband on February 1st, the 20th anniversary of his passing. The city will hold a public ceremony with city officials and friends of Husband on Wednesday...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
kgncnewsnow.com
Deaf Smith County Hosting Cotton Conference
The Deaf Smith County Cotton Conference is set to be held Tuesday, February 7th in Hereford from 9 am until 3 pm. The event will take place at the Deaf Smith County Extension Service Nita Lea Building, located at 903 East 14th Street. The day will include presentations from a...
Forget snowmen, these folks made a snow dragon!
Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
athleticbusiness.com
Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game
A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
kgncnewsnow.com
15 year old Indicted Capital Murder Charges
A 15-year-old child accused of killing his parents has been indicted on capital murder charges. A Randall County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Lee Knight on Wednesday for capital murder on 33-year-old Tyler James Knight and 28-year-old Bethany Marie Mullican. They were murdered on November7, 2022 , at the Lakeview Mobile...
kgncnewsnow.com
Multiple WT Veteran’s Programs Named Among Best in the State
Buffalo Fountain located on the campus of West Texas A&M University. West Texas A&M University has announced multiple programs for veterans have been named among the best in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. The report tabbed WT’s online bachelor’s programs for veterans and the MBA program...
kgncnewsnow.com
Texas Women’s Foundation
The Texas Women’s Foundation is putting in 487-thousand, 125 dollars into rural and underserved Texas communities and a clinic is Amarillo, will be getting a portion of that. The money is coming from the TXWF, through the Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and they have awarded eight grants in Texas and...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Pioneer Investigation: Did Powell Violate State Law?
As we reported last week, mayoral candidate and Amarillo City Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell used her city government provided email address as a campaign email address when filing for the ballot last Wednesday. In response to this, our investigative team has looked into if this action violated state law.
