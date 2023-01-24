ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

No Injuries Reported After Friday Morning Bus Crash

The Amarillo Police Department says no one was injured after a crash involving a school bus and a Dodge Charger. Officers say that Friday morning at 11:48 am they were called to the 1000 block of North Arthur Street where they found the 2 vehicles. The Charger was reportedly traveling...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023

The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

City of Amarillo Set to Honor Rick Husband

Logo for Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas // Photo courtesy of AlphaMediaAmarillo. The City of Amarillo announced they will honor astronaut Rick Husband on February 1st, the 20th anniversary of his passing. The city will hold a public ceremony with city officials and friends of Husband on Wednesday...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Deaf Smith County Hosting Cotton Conference

The Deaf Smith County Cotton Conference is set to be held Tuesday, February 7th in Hereford from 9 am until 3 pm. The event will take place at the Deaf Smith County Extension Service Nita Lea Building, located at 903 East 14th Street. The day will include presentations from a...
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
athleticbusiness.com

Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game

A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
DALHART, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

15 year old Indicted Capital Murder Charges

A 15-year-old child accused of killing his parents has been indicted on capital murder charges. A Randall County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Lee Knight on Wednesday for capital murder on 33-year-old Tyler James Knight and 28-year-old Bethany Marie Mullican. They were murdered on November7, 2022 , at the Lakeview Mobile...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Multiple WT Veteran’s Programs Named Among Best in the State

Buffalo Fountain located on the campus of West Texas A&M University. West Texas A&M University has announced multiple programs for veterans have been named among the best in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. The report tabbed WT’s online bachelor’s programs for veterans and the MBA program...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Women’s Foundation

The Texas Women’s Foundation is putting in 487-thousand, 125 dollars into rural and underserved Texas communities and a clinic is Amarillo, will be getting a portion of that. The money is coming from the TXWF, through the Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and they have awarded eight grants in Texas and...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Pioneer Investigation: Did Powell Violate State Law?

As we reported last week, mayoral candidate and Amarillo City Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell used her city government provided email address as a campaign email address when filing for the ballot last Wednesday. In response to this, our investigative team has looked into if this action violated state law.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy