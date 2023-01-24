Read full article on original website
Shannon Barney
3d ago
Having moved from a far west (leftist) state, if you feed them they will come. A lot to be said about feeding the bears. People feel sorry for folks, which is not all bad but many chose the lifestyle as its subsidized by those who care but are very naive.
5
Mt.Native
1d ago
The flathead officials are correct. Practically everywhere I go I see help wanted or huge hiring banners stretched across business fronts. That leads me to believe they just don't want to work or they are here illegally.
Reply(1)
2
KULR8
Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless
KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead community members were asked to reject things that “empower the homeless lifestyle,” in a letter sent by county commissioners last Thursday. In a letter sent to Flathead County residents, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners said they are addressing complaints of an increasing homeless population.
NBCMontana
VA aims to connect homeless veterans with housing as volunteers conduct yearly survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — A nationwide effort is underway to count the homeless population and connect them with the resources they need. Community groups in Montana showed up in Helena and other cities to survey the homeless, pass out gift cards and direct people to services. The goal is to...
Flathead commissioners voice concerns over homeless, Kalispell shelter responds
Flathead County commissioners stated in a recent letter that part of the problem is community members “enabling” the homeless population.
eagle933.com
Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?
Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
Flathead County Commissioners’ Powerful Open Letter on Homeless
If you build it, they will come...are we building a "Field of Dreams" for the out-of-state transient population here in Montana?. The Flathead County Commissioners in Kalispell, Montana sent out a powerful open letter to residents concerning the rise in homelessness in the Flathead Valley. Do we need to take...
NBCMontana
Gianforte delivers second State of the State
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell City Council Considers New Ordinances for Parks Amid Growing Homeless Presence
The Kalispell City Council on Monday expressed interest in moving forward in its consideration of new ordinances that would place further restrictions on how people can use city parks, and increase the ability of law enforcement to cite people for their behavior in city parks, including in instances of prolonged occupancy of structures within those parks. The ordinances were spurred by recent problems and public concern related to homeless people occupying a gazebo at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell. The council’s discussion eventually gave way to a multi-hour public comment period during which the city’s homeless population, and how the community and local government can deal with related issues, became the focus of a range of emotions and reactions expressed by attendees, including frustration, anger, empathy, sadness, and confusion.
News-Medical.net
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 515 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,656,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,779 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,514 doses have been administered and 78,459 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said hunting will close a half an hour after sunset in Hunting District 319, except for limited special license holders, since quotas have been met. For more information or...
NBCMontana
As calls for aid increase, volunteer fire departments struggle to respond
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — When Karl Weeks started volunteering with the Columbia Falls Fire Department 23 years ago, he’d get called to duty every few days for things like car accidents, suspicious smoke or the occasional structure fire. Now the calls for help arrive daily. As Montana’s population...
NBCMontana
Glacier High principal sends letter to parents amid investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway sent a letter to parents letting them know a police investigation is underway into allegations of misconduct involving some students. The following letter was sent out by the Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway:. Dear Glacier Wolfpack Family,. I am...
NBCMontana
Rally for public education to be held in Helena on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena tomorrow to rally for public education. The Montana Family Foundation expects more than 400 participants will listen to legislators and other state dignitaries, and celebrate the opportunities in education. The foundation hopes more families will discover how they...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Credit Union members receiving scam texts
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Credit Union is warming members of a scam targeting members. Reports are being made of members receiving texts supposedly coming from Montana Credit Union, asking them to confirm their card information. If you receive a text, you are asked to not click the link and...
NBCMontana
Skijoring returns to Flathead Valley, Montana Winter Fair this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Skijoring action is taking over Montana this weekend, with events in the Flathead Valley and Lewistown. The Whitefish event is in a new location this year, on Highway 2, East of the Blue Moon near Columbia Falls. Riders and skiers hit the course at noon both...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. commissioners on influx of homeless individuals: 'enough is enough'
KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead County commissioners sparked controversy over a letter tying an increase in homelessness to low barrier shelters and homeless infrastructure. The letter calls on the community to reject "all things that empower the homeless lifestyle." It goes on to say that continuing to enable the homeless...
