ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 8

Shannon Barney
3d ago

Having moved from a far west (leftist) state, if you feed them they will come. A lot to be said about feeding the bears. People feel sorry for folks, which is not all bad but many chose the lifestyle as its subsidized by those who care but are very naive.

Reply
5
Mt.Native
1d ago

The flathead officials are correct. Practically everywhere I go I see help wanted or huge hiring banners stretched across business fronts. That leads me to believe they just don't want to work or they are here illegally.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eagle933.com

Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?

Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte delivers second State of the State

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit

Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell City Council Considers New Ordinances for Parks Amid Growing Homeless Presence

The Kalispell City Council on Monday expressed interest in moving forward in its consideration of new ordinances that would place further restrictions on how people can use city parks, and increase the ability of law enforcement to cite people for their behavior in city parks, including in instances of prolonged occupancy of structures within those parks. The ordinances were spurred by recent problems and public concern related to homeless people occupying a gazebo at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell. The council’s discussion eventually gave way to a multi-hour public comment period during which the city’s homeless population, and how the community and local government can deal with related issues, became the focus of a range of emotions and reactions expressed by attendees, including frustration, anger, empathy, sadness, and confusion.
KALISPELL, MT
News-Medical.net

Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe

Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 515 Cases, Seven New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,656,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,779 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,514 doses have been administered and 78,459 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said hunting will close a half an hour after sunset in Hunting District 319, except for limited special license holders, since quotas have been met. For more information or...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Glacier High principal sends letter to parents amid investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway sent a letter to parents letting them know a police investigation is underway into allegations of misconduct involving some students. The following letter was sent out by the Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway:. Dear Glacier Wolfpack Family,. I am...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Rally for public education to be held in Helena on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena tomorrow to rally for public education. The Montana Family Foundation expects more than 400 participants will listen to legislators and other state dignitaries, and celebrate the opportunities in education. The foundation hopes more families will discover how they...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Credit Union members receiving scam texts

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Credit Union is warming members of a scam targeting members. Reports are being made of members receiving texts supposedly coming from Montana Credit Union, asking them to confirm their card information. If you receive a text, you are asked to not click the link and...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy