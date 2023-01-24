ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

After nearly 800 days at shelter, Max finally finds furever home

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — It’s a good day to have a good day, especially for Max who has found a furever home. Max, a senior Terrier has finally been adopted after spending nearly 800 days at the Valley Animal Center in Clovis. FOX26 News aired this pup's story...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis West hosts annual 1-day blood drive

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis West High School is hosting its annual 1-day blood drive event on Wednesday. The blood drive takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Clovis West cafeteria. This is the biggest blood drive event in the Central Valley. The goal this year...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

New Starbucks coming to southwest Fresno in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Starbucks is coming to town – more specifically to southwest Fresno. According to Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer, the new location will be coming to MLK Jr. Blvd and Church Avenue. When is it coming?. Mayor Dyer says Fresno residents and those...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man who died in Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking the community for help Wednesday in finding the family of a man who recently passed away in Fresno. According to the coroner’s office, little is known about Pedro Villalta Lopez, 67, other than he was taken to a Fresno hospital where he later died. He also previously lived in Mexico, Stockton, and Calexico.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

'Suspicious package' found outside Selland Arena had clothes inside, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police have given the all clear after confirming a suspicious package found east of Selland Arena, in Downtown Fresno, had clothes inside. Workers with the Fresno Convention Center alerted Fresno Police just after 7 p.m. Thursday, after staff found the package on a loading dock near Selland Arena and Valdez Hall.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Recognize her? Porch Pirate steals auto parts package, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A porch pirate was caught on camera Wednesday taking a package from a home in Northeast Fresno, police say. According to Fresno PD, a woman in her 20s took a package that contained auto parts from a home near Santa Ana and Chestnut Avenues. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Video: Porch pirate swipes package, driver blows through stop sign in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. A porch pirate was caught on video Wednesday stealing a package from someone’s home near Cedar and Butler in Fresno. According to Dave Wells, the porch pirate could have been following an Amazon delivery driver in the neighborhood before swiping his box at 12:55 p.m. Wells also mentioned that his delivery was dropped off just minutes before it was stolen from his doorstep.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 injured, apartment destroyed after fire breaks out in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is now in the hospital and more than a dozen others are out of a home after an apartment fire broke out in Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department says the apartment fire broke out Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at a complex near Angus and Weldon in central Fresno. That’s just a few blocks east of Highway 41.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Michael Wells

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Michael Wells. John Wells is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence”. 27-year-old Wells is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where John Wells...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Card skimmer found at ATM in Clovis on Thursday

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A card skimming device was found on a Bank of America ATM Thursday morning. A service technician was working on one of the drive-thru stand-alone machines in the parking lot on Shaw Ave. near Peach Ave. when he found the device. The technician called the...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Moses Albino Gonzalez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Moses Albino Gonzalez. Moses Gonzalez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 38-year-old Gonzalez is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Moses Gonzalez is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police looking for woman accused of stabbing man in Fresno County

HURON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
HURON, CA
KMPH.com

3 arrested following crime spree across Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men and one teen are behind bars after police say they stole multiple vehicles, using each one to get to their next armed robbery. According to the Fresno Police Department, Jonathan Kelley, 20, Michael Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old who was not identified due to his age, were involved in a crime spree Tuesday night.
FRESNO, CA

