Iowa Democratic Party to elect new leader this weekend

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) will elect a new leader Saturday morning. This comes a month after current IDP Chairman Ross Wilburn opted to not run for reelection. The vote will take place Saturday morning and currently three people have announced they intend to run. Rita Hart, a former State Senator and Lt. Governor candidate in 2018, Bob Krause, a former State Representative who also ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the primary, and Brittany Ruland who previously worked for Bernie Sanders' Iowa campaign in 2020.
"Don't Tread on Me," coming to your license plate?

The famous Gadsden Flag could soon be available for Iowans to select for their newest license plate. The Gadsden Flag is known for it's bright yellow background with the image of a rattlesnake and the words, "Don't Tread on Me." Senate Bill 47 proposes the new plates would be available...
Iowa Legislative Black Caucus responds to Tyre Nichols death

The Iowa Legislative Black Caucus released a statement Friday evening after the Memphis Police Department has released the video of the deadly arrest of an unarmed Black man. City leaders across the country are preparing for a night of unrest as the after the arrest of five police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures

The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
