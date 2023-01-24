Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Reynolds signs 'school choice' bill into law, next steps already in motion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The third time was a charm for Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday, after finally seeing her private school tuition bill pass the finish line. Wasting no time, Reynolds signed the bill into law, to give Iowa families public money to send their child to private schools.
Iowa Democratic Party to elect new leader this weekend
The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) will elect a new leader Saturday morning. This comes a month after current IDP Chairman Ross Wilburn opted to not run for reelection. The vote will take place Saturday morning and currently three people have announced they intend to run. Rita Hart, a former State Senator and Lt. Governor candidate in 2018, Bob Krause, a former State Representative who also ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the primary, and Brittany Ruland who previously worked for Bernie Sanders' Iowa campaign in 2020.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to lead the World Food Festival Foundation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Governor, Terry Branstad takes on a new leadership role as the President of the World Food Festival Foundation. "We are excited to bring on a leader with both global vision and strong roots in agriculture," said Paul...
"Don't Tread on Me," coming to your license plate?
The famous Gadsden Flag could soon be available for Iowans to select for their newest license plate. The Gadsden Flag is known for it's bright yellow background with the image of a rattlesnake and the words, "Don't Tread on Me." Senate Bill 47 proposes the new plates would be available...
Iowa Legislative Black Caucus responds to Tyre Nichols death
The Iowa Legislative Black Caucus released a statement Friday evening after the Memphis Police Department has released the video of the deadly arrest of an unarmed Black man. City leaders across the country are preparing for a night of unrest as the after the arrest of five police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency following violent weekend protests in Atlanta
WASHINGTON (TND) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Thursday authorizing the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard for a 15-day period after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent over the weekend. The governor's office wrote that demonstrations following the police...
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
