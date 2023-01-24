Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
iheart.com
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
iheart.com
Cops Called To Britney Spears' Home
Police are confirming that Britney Spears is okay after concerned fans called the cops to her house in southern California. TMZ reports it's believed they thought she was in danger after deleting her Instagram account -- something she's done numerous times in the past. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office visited...
Comments / 0