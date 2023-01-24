Read full article on original website
Police investigate shooting in Midwest City
Authorities in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager early Friday morning.
Oklahoma City police investigate armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
Police shoot at, send dog after fleeing carjacking suspects
Police fired at one suspect and sent a police dog after another in the process of their arrest on Oklahoma City's Westside. The post Police shoot at, send dog after fleeing carjacking suspects appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police identify man killed in southwest OKC stabbing
Investigators learned that there was a fight between two people that ended in a stabbing.
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
Florida Phone Call Leads To Edmond Homicide Investigation, Police Say
Calls from concerned family members led Edmond Police to a horrific scene. A standoff near Santa Fe and Edmond Road quickly turned into a homicide investigation Wednesday morning. Investigators said those calls came from another time zone. Police said that a family member called them after they saw a Facebook...
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
Police looking for suspect in hit and run
A woman was found dead following a standoff in Edmond. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a slick road in Hughes County. A semi truck on fire caused traffic backups in Oklahoma City. Carjacking investigation leads to officer-involved …. Police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting. Once upon...
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
VIDEO: Police track down man who they say stole Mustang fire truck
As an Oklahoma man is sitting in the Canadian County Jail for stealing a Mustang fire truck, we’re getting a first look at authorities tracking him down through dash and body camera video.
Lawsuit Filed Against OKC Police For Allegedly Targeting Oklahoma Man
A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department for allegedly targeting an Oklahoma man. Saadiq Long claims officers have targeted him five times over the last two months, and two weeks ago they held him at gunpoint. The U.S. Air Force veteran made international headlines back in...
Clerk survives attack using office supplies during robbery at Oklahoma City gas station
An Oklahoma City store clerk survived an attack after using an office supply item.
Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash
A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
1 Dead After Standoff At Edmond Home, Police Confirm
A woman was found dead and a man was taken into custody after a standoff in Edmond Wednesday, police said. Officers initially responded to a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on the corner of Castle Rock and North Santa Fe Avenue. The man inside the home refused to...
