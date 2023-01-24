ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

Police looking for suspect in hit and run

A woman was found dead following a standoff in Edmond. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a slick road in Hughes County. A semi truck on fire caused traffic backups in Oklahoma City. Carjacking investigation leads to officer-involved …. Police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting. Once upon...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash

A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy