Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father

Federal Way police were on the scene of a deadly shooting around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, after a man shot and killed his father. The Federal Way Police Department first tweeted about the shooting after already detaining the shooter, announcing there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police arrived to...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
EVERETT, WA
Driver crashes into Seattle Fire Station after brake failure

Seattle police responded to the scene of a crash at Seattle Fire Department Station 10 on S Washington Street in Pioneer Square at around 9:26 a.m. Monday. According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors.
SEATTLE, WA
Bathrooms closed at several Edmonds parks after vandalism

A rash of vandalism has the bathrooms at several popular Edmonds parks closed. At Brackett’s Landing North Park, Olympic Beach Fishing Pier, City Park, Hickman Park, and Seaview Park, vandals have targeted restrooms over the past three weeks. The vandals have ripped out sinks, stall doors and partitions, sprayed...
EDMONDS, WA
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m. Two others were transported...
KENT, WA
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
KINGSTON, WA
Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
SEATTLE, WA
Pierce County ambulance service announces layoffs

Pierce County could soon lose an entire ambulance service to job cuts. Scott Adams, an assistant chief with West Pierce Fire & Rescue, has raised concerns about how layoffs at American Medical Response (AMR) could impact responses to emergencies. Adams said by the end of this month, AMR will cease...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
