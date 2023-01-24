Read full article on original website
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father
Federal Way police were on the scene of a deadly shooting around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, after a man shot and killed his father. The Federal Way Police Department first tweeted about the shooting after already detaining the shooter, announcing there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police arrived to...
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
Driver crashes into Seattle Fire Station after brake failure
Seattle police responded to the scene of a crash at Seattle Fire Department Station 10 on S Washington Street in Pioneer Square at around 9:26 a.m. Monday. According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors.
Thurston County house fire that killed 5 ruled accidental
Thurston County Fire officials say a house fire that killed five members of the same family over the weekend was not intentionally set. Members of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called in to determine the cause and concluded it was most likely accidental. Crews from...
Bathrooms closed at several Edmonds parks after vandalism
A rash of vandalism has the bathrooms at several popular Edmonds parks closed. At Brackett’s Landing North Park, Olympic Beach Fishing Pier, City Park, Hickman Park, and Seaview Park, vandals have targeted restrooms over the past three weeks. The vandals have ripped out sinks, stall doors and partitions, sprayed...
Courts resume late fees for Seattle parking, traffic tickets
Starting Jan. 30, late fees will resume on all tickets past due, after being suspended in March 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Municipal Court of Seattle, there are about 350,000 tickets that are currently unpaid, and will have late fees now applied to them. “Members of the...
Tacoma, Seattle businesses embrace ‘Safe Place Initiative’
It started with the Seattle Police Department. Then Tacoma Police joined in. Now, local businesses and schools are embracing the Safe Place Initiative. The movement is part of ongoing efforts to respond to and investigate hate crimes, with a rainbow sticker that identifies a business as a “Safe Place.”
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent
Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m. Two others were transported...
Security concerns in Seattle sparked by deadly Lunar New Year shooting in California
A deadly mass shooting in southern California sparked security concerns in Seattle at Sunday afternoon’s Lunar New Year celebration on Pier 62. Still, those concerns did not prevent a large crowd from showing up. There was actually a very good turnout, organizers said, especially compared to last year. But...
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat
The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
King County Prosecutor announces priorities for administration, including gun violence prevention
On Tuesday, King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced the new policies and practices she will implement for her new administration. Manion was sworn in earlier this month as the first woman and person of color to serve in the position. During a news conference, she announced the creation of...
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
More than 10,000 ORCA cards distributed for low income residents
The Seattle Housing Authority (SHA) is starting a new program to allow residents staying in their low-income housing an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region by offering free unlimited-use ORCA cards. The SHA Transit Pass program will benefit more than 10,000 SHA residents by helping them save money...
Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal
Stephen Tyler Clayton, who previously pled guilty to raping three women, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal Monday. The plea combined the three rape charges into one charge of rape and one additional charge of assault. Kitsap County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Anna Aruiza said...
Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go
A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
Pierce County ambulance service announces layoffs
Pierce County could soon lose an entire ambulance service to job cuts. Scott Adams, an assistant chief with West Pierce Fire & Rescue, has raised concerns about how layoffs at American Medical Response (AMR) could impact responses to emergencies. Adams said by the end of this month, AMR will cease...
