VIDEO: ARGH! Gasparilla pirates invade downtown Tampa, demand key to the city

By Kaycee Sloan
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gasparilla is just a few days away, which means the pirates are coming!

On Monday, Gasparilla pirates stormed Mayor Jane Castor’s office leaving her a letter filled with demands.

While Mayor Castor reads over the letter, the pirates will head downtown to demand the key to the city on Tuesday.

According to the City of Tampa, pirates will invade downtown Tampa at high noon with quite the ruckus as they make their way to their rendezvous spot.

Lykes Gaslight Square Park marks the spot for the pirates to make their demands.

