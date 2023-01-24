Read full article on original website
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found
Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA principals vote to table decision to create Louisiana high school playoff divisions
In a show of unity rarely seen at LHSAA conventions, principals voted Friday in Baton Rouge to table motions dealing with the definition of Select and Non-Select and the current playoff scenario. “This year’s meeting was the smoothest we’ve had in my 20 years of being a part of them,”...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board renews 5 charter schools, overruling superintendent on 2
After lengthy debate Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed to renew five charter schools in Baton Rouge, in two cases overriding the recommendations to close the schools. The charters for all five schools were set to expire at the end of this school year. Now, they will...
wwno.org
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
theadvocate.com
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Eight arrested in Gonzales in connection with crimes in Mississippi
Gonzales Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly worked together to detain eight subjects in connection with crimes that occurred in both Vicksburg and the Gulfport area of Mississippi. A Gonzales Police Department spokesperson released a statement to Baton Rouge area media outlets reporting that officers were contacted by...
brproud.com
LDOE: More Louisiana teachers are staying in schools, not leaving the job
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New information released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education reports that more teachers are choosing to stay in the state. According to the 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot, overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86% and first-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%.
KTBS
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Most University of Louisiana System universities saw tuition revenue fall in 2022
As the state’s largest higher education system has faced falling enrollment, the majority of the University of Louisiana System’s universities have seen tuition revenue fall over the last two years, audits show. The system reported that its total revenue fell by $134 million from the 2021 fiscal year...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana juvenile center repair costs up 75% to prevent escapes
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers may end up spending 75% more than they intended on repairs to an incarcerated youth facility in order to fortify the building against escapes. Lawmakers initially allocated $440,217 in May 2021 to fix damage at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Less than...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man
Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint.
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws
Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
