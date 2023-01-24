ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found

Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
KINDER, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Eight arrested in Gonzales in connection with crimes in Mississippi

Gonzales Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly worked together to detain eight subjects in connection with crimes that occurred in both Vicksburg and the Gulfport area of Mississippi. A Gonzales Police Department spokesperson released a statement to Baton Rouge area media outlets reporting that officers were contacted by...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

LDOE: More Louisiana teachers are staying in schools, not leaving the job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New information released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education reports that more teachers are choosing to stay in the state. According to the 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot, overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86% and first-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana juvenile center repair costs up 75% to prevent escapes

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers may end up spending 75% more than they intended on repairs to an incarcerated youth facility in order to fortify the building against escapes. Lawmakers initially allocated $440,217 in May 2021 to fix damage at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Less than...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man

Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
GONZALES, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws

Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

