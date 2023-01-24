ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlHJ0_0kPXXl1b00 Christopher Steen (SCSO)

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation.

According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took Christopher Steen of Sarasota into custody.

Economic Crimes Unit detectives had been investigating utility bills on residences whose owners were deceased. Examination of documents revealed Steen had forged three leases.

In the news: Another Florida School District Drops Rule Allowing Students To Use Bathrooms Based On Gender Identity

The lease signatures were dated after the owners’ dates of death. At least one citizen had unknowingly paid Steen $2,400 in rent, believing him to be the property owner.

During a traffic stop for an arrest warrant related to the three felony forgery counts, deputies took him into custody.

Upon search of his Ford Mustang, the officers found multiple residential door keys and a backpack that contained a large amount of marijuana. This investigation is ongoing.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down

Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon
AVON PARK, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Four arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police say. Two of them have been charged with attempted murder. Police say more than 50 rounds were fired at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Investigators believe...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
153K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy