Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners

Christopher Steen (SCSO)

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation.

According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took Christopher Steen of Sarasota into custody.

Economic Crimes Unit detectives had been investigating utility bills on residences whose owners were deceased. Examination of documents revealed Steen had forged three leases.

The lease signatures were dated after the owners’ dates of death. At least one citizen had unknowingly paid Steen $2,400 in rent, believing him to be the property owner.

During a traffic stop for an arrest warrant related to the three felony forgery counts, deputies took him into custody.

Upon search of his Ford Mustang, the officers found multiple residential door keys and a backpack that contained a large amount of marijuana. This investigation is ongoing.

