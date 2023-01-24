ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Images: A look around Schenectady’s Urban ReStyle (19 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

SCHENECTADY – A recent look around Schenectady’s Urban ReStyle, 180 Erie Blvd. rear.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More on Urban ReStyle: Schenectady thrift store offers reuse, repurpose potential

