Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King cryptically teases the first trailer for his next bone-chilling horror adaptation
There are three things in life that are absolutely certain: Death, taxes, and Stephen King horror adaptations. In the past, a massive lineup of King-inspired film and television adaptations have become sure-fire hits and remained scored in the brains of genre diehards all around the globe. And while the majority of these projects might be a thing of the past, a fresh-faced horror feature is now next up on the table — as confirmed by the master of horror himself.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Collider
'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' to Film Action Sequence in Prague
After the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the franchise took a new form with its own universe. While fans will soon see Keanu Reeves continuing the story in Chapter 4, there’s another feature that’s gripped their attention — the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina. The spin-off is set in the present timeline unlike the prequel series The Continental, which will tell us the story of a young Winston. Recently, cinematographer, Duane Charles Manwiller, revealed that the upcoming feature will shoot some of its action sequences in Prague.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
thedigitalfix.com
Wicked movie release date, cast, plot, more
What is the Wicked movie release date? Something has changed within me, and that isn’t just because of the dodgy sandwich I had at lunch. After years of whispers and production hell, the legendary musical Wicked is finally getting a big-screen, live-action adaptation. It feels like the wheels officially...
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Netflix releases trailer featuring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as it teases 2023 films
Netflix revealed that it has plenty of high-profile films in the pipeline with a new trailer highlighting some of its upcoming 2023 films on Wednesday.
Where to Watch Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice, Darling’: Streaming Release Date
Alice, Darling is a 2023 psychological thriller that follows Anna Kendrick as the eponymous character in her journey to leave her abusive boyfriend. Alice embarks on a vacation with her two close friends and finds herself breaking free from her codependency on her boyfriend Simon, played by Charlie Carrick. As one can expect, he isn’t happy. The synopsis reads, “Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shatter – and once unleashed, it test’s Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendship.”
wonderwall.com
Luke Bryan goes on rant about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch, STD tests
Luke Bryan is being skewered on social media after the "uncalled for" way he introduced fellow country singer Dustin Lynch at a music festival in Mexico. During his Crash My Playa 2023 festival, the "American Idol" judge attempted to joke while hyping up his pal, who was set to play a set. However, fans felt something was lost in communication after Luke's unfriendly and bizarre introduction of Dustin, which referenced STD tests, drugs and drinking.
Collider
David Fincher's 'The Killer' Sets Release Date On Netflix
Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Apocalyptic Thriller
Early social media review round-up from early screenings of M. Knight Shyamalan’s new apocalyptic thriller, Knock at the Cabin.
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Comments / 0