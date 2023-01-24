Read full article on original website
‘Dead Space remake’: is there a New Game Plus mode?
Dead Space remake takes the beloved 2008 horror title and gives it a fresh coat of paint for modern audiences. The graphics have been reworked from the ground up, and there’s also been some changes to the mission structure and combat systems. It’s still the game you know and love, just tweaked slightly to make it feel fresh in 2023.
‘Dead Space Remake’ review: a ripping yarn
Precision is the defining characteristic of Dead Space, a meticulously constructed thrill-ride about carving up alien mutants inside the universe’s most cursed spaceship. Visceral Games delivered a perfectly paced blend of action, sci-fi, and horror when it launched the game in 2008, and it’s a similarly surgical approach that justifies this year’s glossy remake. EA Motive‘s overhaul is a carefully considered retelling of the original story, keeping much of what worked, changing a little of what didn’t, and making a few additions that mostly benefit the experience.
Is ‘Destiny 2’ down?
Bungie‘s first-person shooter Destiny 2 is currently offline, meaning players are unable to play the game. Although Destiny 2 servers remain offline at time of writing (8:45AM GMT), Bungie has shared that it estimates to have the game up and running again by around 11AM-12PM today (January 25). However,...
‘GoldenEye 007’ on the Switch proves that sometimes, dead is better
When GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in September, nostalgic gamers across the world rejoiced. Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter made waves when it originally launched in 1997, yet its complicated licensing deal between Nintendo and Rare’s owner Microsoft suggested that it would have a quiet death in the history books, despite rumblings of a remake in 2008 that never made it to release.
‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter
The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
You can now watch ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one free on YouTube
The first episode of The Last Of Us is available to stream for free online now. Sky and Now, who are airing the series in the UK, have made the feature-length episode available to anyone (who is age-appropriate) to view on YouTube. The series is adapted from the award-winning video game of the same name by Naughty Dog and stars Pedro Pascal.
Here’s how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct
Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a Developer Direct livestream later today (January 25) – find out how to watch below. Confirmed earlier this month, the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.”
‘Destiny 2’ servers are back online after twenty hours of downtime
Destiny 2 servers are now back online after over twenty hours of downtime, however Bungie is still facing a handful of issues with the game. Yesterday, Destiny 2 servers were taken offline for “emergency maintenance” so Bungie could fix an issue that was causing players to lose their progress with their Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts, following the release of a faulty patch.
‘Destiny 2′ to remain offline as developer works to restore players’ progress titles
Destiny 2 will remain offline as developer Bungie works to restore players’ progress titles. As reported earlier today (January 25), the online multiplayer first-person shooter has been down for several hours, meaning that players are unable to play the game. Bungie originally shared that it estimated to have the...
Naughty Dog might never make ‘The Last Of Us Part 3’
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio might not make a follow-up to ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’, despite the success of the HBO television adaptation. The Last Of Us was released in 2013, ahead of a sequel in 2020 and a 2022 remake. The series is among the best-ever selling video games, while a recent HBO adaptation (starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) has introduced more people to Naughty Dog’s world.
Feargus Urquhart is doing what he does best
Few have left as heavy a mark on the world of role-playing games (RPGs) as Feargus Urquhart. Across a decades-long career as both developer and publisher he’s worked on three Fallout games, most of the good Dungeons & Dragons titles, and even an unexpectedly successful RPG spin on South Park.
‘The Day Before’ delayed for 8 months over lack of trademark
The Day Before has been delayed for 8 months after developer Fntastic allegedly failed to trademark the name of the game. Originally due for release in June 2022, The Day Before was delayed until March 1, 2023 last year but in a new update, Fantastic has confirmed their open-world survival game will now launch November 8.
Uri Geller apologises to Pokémon TCG fans as Kadabra returns after 22 year lawsuit
Uri Geller has apologised to Pokémon fans after having Kadabra banned from the Pokémon Trading Card Game for 22 years. The illusionist and magician sued The Pokémon Company in 2000, claiming Kadabra was an unofficial likeness of him. At the time, the BBC reported that Geller stated: “Nintendo turned me into an evil, occult Pokémon character. Nintendo stole my identity by using my name and my signature image.”
‘The Last Of Us’ creators confirm fan theory on how the outbreak began
The Last Of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have confirmed a fan theory connected to the outbreak of the Cordyceps infection. In the first episode of the HBO adaptation, viewers noticed Joel (Pedro Pascal), Sarah (Nico Parker) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) all avoided eating products containing flour. As...
Daisy Ridley is “open” to a return to Star Wars
Daisy Ridley has revealed that she would be “open” to the idea of returning to Star Wars. Ridley, who played Rey in the final three Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga films, recently revealed she wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the franchise. Attending the Sundance Film Festival – where her latest film, Sometimes I Think About Dying, has premiered -Ridley was asked by IMDb if she would like to return to the beloved Sci-Fi franchise.
