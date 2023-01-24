Cass County Supervisors hold discussion on future of Willow Heights Facility

(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning held a discussion on the future of the Willow Heights Facility. The building did not sell during the county farmland auction on Saturday.

The Supervisors noted that there has been some interest in the facility, but so far they have received no offers. Board Chairman Steve Baier said one call he received said they indicated they were representing a group considering forming a non-profit.

Supervisor Steve Green suggested putting together a sales portfolio that they could take around for a formal presentation. Green said he has had many conversations with the VA to see if they would be interested in the facility.

Supervisor Wendy Richter said one suggestion made to her was turning the building into senior housing.

Supervisor Steve Green said this is something that will have to be carefully crafted so they don’t put the taxpayers at risk.

The Willow Heights residential facility used to be operated by Partnership for Progress and closed in 2021. The building is located in a rural setting south of Atlantic.