Wilmington, DE

Daily Voice

Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police

A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
WEST READING, PA
Shore News Network

Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge

MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Found With 49,300 Doses Of Fentanyl

Wilmington Police have arrested two on gun and drug charges after recovering a significant amount of narcotics, including approximately 49,300 doses of Fentanyl. Officials said on January 19 at approximately 8:29 a.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of C Street following a drug investigation. Police took 46-year-old Giovan Tate and 45-year-old Yvette Lee into custody.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

19-Year-Old Man Shot Late Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Bradford Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE WITH ARREST: POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CHRISTIANA FALLS HOMICIDE

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 37-year-old Allan Henderson Jr. of Delaware City for the murder of his father, Allan Henderson Sr. (65). On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls Community) in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted an adult male at the front door. The subject then ran away but was later detained following a foot pursuit by responding officers. The subject was identified as Allan Henderson Jr. (37).
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Postal employee robbed while delivering mail

New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail. Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Answers Sought In Chesco Man's 2020 Hit-Run Death

State police in Chester County continue to investigate the hit-and-run crash that killed 23-year-old Nick Sullins more than two years ago. Troopers were called to the intersection of Rt. 272 and Cemetery Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2020, after hearing reports of a pedestrian lying in the roadway, they said in a statement.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Postal Worker Robbed At Gunpoint, Assaulted

WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
NEWARK, DE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

