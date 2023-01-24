ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Steel' breeze

Food for Worms, the new record from Shame, comes out on Feb. 24... the video here is for the first single, "Fingers of Steel." And you can see Shame live at Warsaw on Driggs Avenue on May 14.
Reminders: Crossroads Trading opens TODAY on 2nd Avenue

ICYMI, a seemingly rare retail debut — Crossroads Trading opens today at 122 Second Ave. between Seventh Street and St. Mark's Place. As we reported back in September, the buy-sell-trade-consign retailer for men's and women's clothing and accessories has more than 30 locations across the country, with several outposts in NYC — including on West 13th Street and West 26th Street.
Reader report: Toasted Deli has not been open lately

Several readers have said that Toasted Deli has closed at 105 E. Ninth St. between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue. The gate has been down during the usual business hours of late... and the phone is not in service.
Will it ever snow again?

We posted this photo from Avenue A and Fourth Street circa January 2010 on Instagram the other day (we left out the D on Food in the original shot — Key Foo!). And several people reminisced about when it used to snow in NYC in January. For awhile it...
