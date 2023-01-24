Read full article on original website
How to Link League of Legends With Xbox Game Pass
League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
What is a League of Legends ASU?
There are numerous types of champion updates in League of Legends. These updates affect a character's gameplay, or focuses on their artwork and visuals. Visual and Gameplay Updates (VGU) will modernize the artwork and animations of a champion, while simultaneously updating their abilities. An example of an upcoming VGU is Skarner, who won a vote to acquire the update over other characters. Meanwhile, Comprehensive Gameplay Updates (CGU) are utilized to completely rework abilities for underperforming champions. Aurelion Sol has been one of the lowest played characters over the years, so Riot Games opted to give him a CGU.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Apex Legends Devs Address Broken Ranked Matchmaking Complaints
Respawn Entertainment have responded to player criticism of Apex Legends' Ranked matchmaking, and smurfing. Apex fans haven't been enjoying the game at its best so far this year. With various problems cropping up, from server issues to rampant cheaters, Respawn have certainly had their work cut out for them bring Apex up to scratch.
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Overwatch 2 Soujorn and Mercy to Receive Nerfs
Overwatch 2's meta could be shaking up soon. In the wake of consistent complaints by Overwatch 2 players, heroes Sojourn and Mercy have reportedly been lined up for changes in an upcoming update to the game. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming nerfs to Sojourn and Mercy.
DDOS Protection Finally Added to Apex Legends Ranked
Respawn has revealed that Predator, Master and Diamond players in Apex Legends Ranked will receive DDOS protection.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
Fortnite The Kid LAROI Cup: All Rewards, How to Play
Fortnite is partnering with superstar Australian rapper The Kid LAROI to bring an exclusive, limited-time event to the game this week. In addition to an in-game concert and Afterparty, players will also be able to compete in the Kid LAROI Cup, a special tournament with cosmetic rewards. Following the concert...
When is the Overwatch World Cup 2023?
For the first time in three years, Overwatch is holding its World Cup event, a competitive spectacle not unlike the real-life Olympic Games. The Overwatch World Cup will gather pro players from all around the world to virtually battle it out and see which nation can prove itself the best at Blizzard's multiplayer game.
Heartthrob Caitlyn Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
There are a myriad of skins in League of Legends, and they are only adding to that catalogue within the first couple months of 2023. With a bunch of new Mythmaker skins already available to players, Riot Games has already started to look ahead to Valentine's Day for the new batch of skins.
The Day Before Delayed Over Trademark Claims
Upcoming open-world MMO survival game The Day Before has been delayed by roughly nine months, owing to an incident surrounding trademark claims.
Is Hi-Fi RUSH on Nintendo Switch?
A brand new game from Tango Gameworks was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase, Hi-Fi RUSH. But is it coming to Nintendo Switch?
MTG: Arena Codes January 2023
Magic: The Gathering Arena has a number of hidden codes that offer free resources in the game, including booster packs.
Pokémon GO Tour Las Vegas 2023 Details
The next Pokémon GO event, occurring in February, will primarily feature Pokémon hailing from the Hoenn region, or generation III games.
Is a New Call of Duty Coming Out in 2023?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive an expansion featuring new content in 2023.
Warzone 2 Audio Changes Revealed for Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is bringing some much-needed audio changes. Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a comprehensive preview of all the improvements coming to the game for Multiplayer, DMZ, and Battle Royale in Season 2. The update is set to drop on Feb. 15. Since Warzone...
Surf the Sands in Tray Racers, Coming to Steam Next Fest
We’ve all had a friend who’s the absolute worst to play against in Mario Kart. They’ve got all the courses memorized like a sixth grader studying for a spelling
Hi-Fi RUSH Revealed During Xbox Developer Direct Showcase
A brand new game from Tango Gameworks was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase, Hi-Fi RUSH.
Rarest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will find many Pokémon while playing, but there will be a few players might find much more difficult to encounter than others.
