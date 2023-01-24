Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
bvmsports.com
Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
Edge Rusher tutored by Ex-Seahawk Draws UW Scholarship Offer
Kellen Lindstrom plays alongside his coach's place-kicking daughter, too.
CBS Sports
How 49ers can win 2023 Super Bowl: Brock Purdy continues Cinderella run, defensive weakness remains unexposed
For the second year in a row, the 49ers are knocking on the door of the Super Bowl. Last season, their dreams of a title slipped through their fingers as they couldn't hang on to their fourth-quarter lead over the eventual-champion Rams. Fast forward to this year's campaign, and you'll...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks from model on 16-6 run
The San Francisco 49ers will aim for their 13th consecutive victory and a trip to the Super Bowl when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco (15-4) hasn't lost since Week 7 against Kansas City, reeling off 12 straight wins to match the franchise single-season record set in 1984. The NFC West champion 49ers are playing for the conference championship for the third time in four years after defeating Dallas 19-12 last weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Philadelphia (15-3), which won its third NFC East title in six years, rolled past the division-rival New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
4 takeaways from Seahawks GM John Schneider's radio interview
Seahawks general manager John Schneider was a guest on 933 KJR radio yesterday. He was naturally asked about veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s contract situation as well as some other pressing business for the franchise. Here are four takeaways from the interview. 'We know what we need to fix'. First...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Rubio played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled five points (2-7 FG), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over the Rockets. However, the veteran forward is coming off a lengthy rehab following ACL surgery and will take the second night of Cleveland's back-to-back set off to rest his left knee. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest, so it looks like Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will operate as the Cavaliers' starting backcourt, while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman could see increased roles off the bench.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo provides major update on injured foot
On Friday, Jimmy Garoppolo provided an update on his foot injury and his status moving forward should the San Francisco 49ers advance to the Super Bowl with a win this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Speaking with Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Garoppolo said he...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals
Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up some playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report
Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
CBS Sports
Chiefs, Bengals line continues to bounce for AFC title game: Why it's moved, and how history's on Cincy's side
There's something about the Chiefs' upcoming AFC Championship Game that is different from their previous four title-game matchups in their current run. The favored team each of the past four years, Kansas City opened as the favorite again this season, but the line flipped early in the week as K.C. became a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday the line flipped again, with the Chiefs now 1-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
CBS Sports
Four bold NFL playoff predictions, plus Patrick Mahomes injury update and ranking best potential Super Bowls
Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The NFL regular season ended on Jan. 8, which means we've now gone 18 days without a coach being hired. There are five open coaching jobs and not one has been filled yet. It's been so long that I'm starting to think that some of these teams are planning to go into 2023 without a coach, which might actually be better than what they had last year.
Comments / 1