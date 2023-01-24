Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.
NASDAQ
Where Will Wayfair Stock Be in 1 Year?
Wayfair's (NYSE: W) stock closed at its all-time high of $345.47 on March 22, 2021. At the time, the online furniture and home goods retailer seemed like a solid play on soaring home sales and stimulus-induced spending. But as of this writing, Wayfair trades at about $47 a share. Its...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IJR, UFPI, EXPO, HP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) where we have detected an approximate $227.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 685,700,000 to 687,950,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in trading today UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) is down about 0.4%, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) is up about 0.2%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) is lower by about 2.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJR, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $149.89, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
NASDAQ
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.30 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG) where we have detected an approximate $282.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 321,850,000 to 327,850,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in trading today Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is up about 1.5%, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) is up about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $10.98, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%. Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Could Rally 73.02%: Here's is How to Trade
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) closed the last trading session at $12.86, gaining 94.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.25 indicates a 73% upside potential.
NASDAQ
iShares U.S. Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYW
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (Symbol: IYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.31, changing hands as high as $82.45 per share. iShares U.S. Technology shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Humana (HUM) closed at $499.36, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 2.54%...
NASDAQ
Here's Why L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Comments / 0