ECU Notes: Grant for improving digital equity to impact 29 regional counties

East Carolina University is receiving $1.39 million for a collaborative project that aims to improve access to digital technology and literacy, resources and skills training for residents in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. The project is funded by the North Carolina Office of Digital Equity and Literacy and led by Leslie Cofie, principal investigator and assistant professor of health education and promotion in the College of Health and Human Performance, and Alice Richman, co-principal investigator and professor of health education and promotion, along with ECU...
Health Highlights: Jan. 27, 2023

Is your gas stove making you sick? Experts weigh in. About 13% of childhood asthma in the United States can be attributed to gas stove use, a new study says. Experts warn that the full health implications of the stoves have not yet been addressed by science. Read more Updated booster shots, not original COVID vaccines, should be standard: FDA panel. Dispensing with original shot gives the unvaccinated better protection, the agency advisors said. They deferred any vote on making COVID vaccination an annual event, however, saying more research was needed. Read more Risks for heart failure rise in rural America. Living in rural areas upped the chances of the degenerative condition by 19%; for Black men in rural parts, the risk jumped 34%, the data showed. Read more FDA says no to regulating CBD like a supplement. However, Congress needs to create new rules for the marijuana derivative, the agency said. Read more
